Blippi and Meekah Day at the Rainwater offers affordable family fun July 12 Published 5:52 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Rainwater Conference Center recently announced two of the most beloved children’s characters are coming to Valdosta for a one-of-a-kind event — Blippi and Meekah Day.

This immersive, interactive event on Saturday, July 12 promises a day of hands-on excitement and playful learning.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Rainwater will transform into an imaginative playground for children with indoor and outdoor activities including:

Meet and greet with Blippi and Meekah: Smile for a photo and interact with Blippi and Meekah.

Fifth Day Farms Petting Zoo: See animals up close for a hands-on learning experience.

Touch-a-truck zone: Explore real life emergency vehicles and construction trucks.

Creative stations: Face painting and themed crafts will be available for all children.

Email newsletter signup

“When families think of an affordable family-friendly destination, we want them to think about Valdosta,” said David DiSalvo, president and chief executive officer of Visit Valdosta. “With events like Blippi and Meekah Day, we’re proud to offer original programming that connects with our community and delivers memorable experiences for all ages.”

Tickets are now available at advance purchase prices of $25 for adults and children 10 and under for $15. Tickets purchased at the door are $30 for adults and $20 for children.

This event, along with Punchlines and Prime Rib, is part of the Rainwater’s commitment to providing premier entertainment in collaboration with expert partners and creators. Parents, grandparents, educators or community supporters won’t want to miss Blippi and Meekah Day.

For guests visiting from out of town, Valdosta makes for a great family-friendly weekend. Extend the stay and visit the award-winning Wild Adventures Theme Park, jump around at Recoil Trampoline Park, enjoy mini bowling and games at Downtown Social and more. Learn more at visitvaldosta.org/trends.

Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available. For more information, email marketing@visitvaldostaga.com.