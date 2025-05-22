Carlos D. Hundley: Thank you for the ultimate sacrifice Published 5:54 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

To the editor:

As we approach Memorial Day, I would like to humbly express my deep gratitude and enduring respect for the brave men and women of our United States Armed Forces, past and present, who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Memorial Day is more than a holiday. It is a solemn reminder that the liberties we often take for granted were paid for with courage, blood and the unwavering commitment of those who answered the call to serve. From distant battlefields to domestic defense, these patriots stood tall for our country. And we say thank you.

As a native son of Valdosta, I am especially moved to honor the local heroes from our community and beyond. Their legacy lives on not just in history, but in every opportunity, we enjoy as Americans.

To all Gold Star families and military households, please know your loved ones are not forgotten. We remember them. We honor them. And we thank them, today and always.

May God continue to bless our Armed Forces and the United States of America.

Carlos D. Hundley

Valdosta