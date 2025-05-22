Church briefs May 24 Published 5:57 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Women Unity Ministries Program, 4 p.m., May 24, St. James Baptist Church, 104 Wisenbaker Ln. Sponsored by the South Georgia Baptist Association Women’s Department.

The Rev. Sibley Matchett Jr. and First Lady Marion Matchett 18th Pastoral Anniversary, 11 a.m., May 25, Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, 8165 Dry Lake Rd., Quitman. Guest speaker: the Rev. Dr. James Redmon, Liberty MBC, Quitman. Dinner will be served

155th Church Anniversary Celebration, 3 p.m., May 25, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Guest speaker: Dr. John H. Manning Sr., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Delmar.

Annual Men’s Day, 10 a.m., June 1, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 West St., Hahira. Theme: “Walking in our Dominion.” Guest speaker: Pastor Rodrigo Washington, tThe Fountain of Living Water Ministries, Savannah.

South Lowndes County Vacation Bible School, 8:30 a.m., June 3-5, New Life Ministries Church, 5651 Inner Perimeter Rd. Six community churches involved. Host churches for 2025: Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Dr. C. Vinson Sr.; and Second Oak Grove Baptist Church, the Rev. Leroy Henderson Jr. Snacks available each night.

Vacation Bible School, 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 3-5, New Life Ministries, Perimeter Rd. Hosted by the Vacation Bible School League.

Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m., June 16-20, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Rd. Theme: “God’s Laboratory.”