Education briefs May 24 Published 6:02 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

GCSU names area students to dean’s list

MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia College and State University recognized six local students from the College of Health Sciences for making the spring 2025 dean’s list.

Area students include:

Email newsletter signup

Hahira: Jade Browning and Harley McGee.

Nashville: Kinsley Brogdon and Isabelle Stallings.

Valdosta: Martha Barr and Summer Mulgrew.

Area students make GCSU president’s list

MILLEDGEVILLE — Two area students were named to the spring 2025 president’s list for the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College and State University.

Emily During, Landon New, both of Valdosta, were honored with the president’s list recognition.

To earn distinction, undergraduate students must earn a 4.0 semester grade point average, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework.

Dawson named to Utah Tech president’s list

GEORGE, Utah — Benjamin Dawson of Valdosta is among the 854 students at Utah Tech University earning president’s list honors in the spring 2025 semester.

To qualify, students had to attain a semester grade point average of 3.9 or higher and complete at least 15 credits.

UNG announces spring 2025 dean’s lists

DAHLONEGA — The deans of each of the University of North Georgia’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2025.

Three area students are among those recognized: Bethany Holman, Adel;

Saxton Macinsky, Nashville; and Erin Halter, Valdosta.

Dean’s list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.

UNG announces spring 2025 president’s lists

DAHLONEGA — University of North Georgia President Michael P. Shannon recognized a local student who achieved a 4.0 grade point during the spring 2025 semester.

Ansley Carter of Valdosta was named to the president’s honor roll at UNG.

Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average receive this honor. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the president’s list.

O’Berry graduates from Young Harris College

YOUNG HARRIS — Landon O’Berry of Valdosta recently graduated from Young Harris College Class of 2025 earning a bachelor of science degree.

Trejo named to CNU’s spring 2025 dean’s list

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Miguel Trejo of Lake Park was named to Carson-Newman University dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

The university awards dean’s list honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.9, while taking 12 or more credit hours.

UNG confers degrees for spring 2025 graduates

DAHLONEGA — For the spring 2025 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded almost 1,700 degrees and certificates to graduates

Sam Clements of Sparks graduated with an associate of ats in business administration pathway.

Taranesha Wright of Valdosta earned a master’s certificate in Tier I leadership and administration.

More than half of the graduates participated in the spring commencement ceremonies held May 14-15 at the Convocation Center at UNG’s Dahlonega campus.

Brockington graduates from LaGrange College

LAGRANGE — Rashod Isaiah Brockington of Lakeland graduated from LaGrange College with a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing and entrepreneurship.