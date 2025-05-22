Gary Wisenbaker: Trump’s three-tiered economic policy comes together Published 6:04 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

President Donald J. Trump’s economic vision stands apart from the conventional model that prioritizes Wall Street over the hardworking men and women of Main Street. Rooted in commonsense pragmatism, his agenda champions the forgotten American worker, reinvigorates domestic manufacturing and reestablishes the United States as an industrial powerhouse.

Through an aggressive mix of tax reform, trade policy, deregulation and investment incentives, Trump’s strategy redirects the fruits of economic growth away from financial elites and multinational interests — and back into the hands of American workers and small businesses.

Central to this vision is a firm belief in economic nationalism, a rejection of the decades-long globalist trend that outsourced American jobs and eroded our industrial base. Trump’s tariff policy, often misunderstood or maligned by establishment economists, is a deliberate and strategic tool. These tariffs discourage companies from relocating production overseas in pursuit of cheap labor and instead reward them for investing in American workers and infrastructure. This policy has already begun reversing the offshoring trend that has gutted towns across the midwest and rust belt.

Currently front and center is Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, which recently passed in the Congress and now in the Senate, is a sweeping piece of economic legislation that places American workers and small businesses at the center of the recovery. The bill includes bold tax reforms tailored to incentivize work, reward productivity and spur investment in American soil.

A cornerstone of this policy is the lowering of taxes and elimination of federal taxes on tips and overtime pay — a massive win for the working class. Service industry workers, truckers, factory employees and countless others stand to benefit from keeping more of what they earn through their labor.

Furthermore, the bill lowers income and business taxes broadly, providing relief for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Perhaps most significantly, it includes 100% expensing not just for machinery and equipment, but for the construction of new factories as well. This move directly encourages long-term capital investment in U.S.-based manufacturing, creating jobs that pay well and don’t require a college degree.

The message to American companies is clear: Invest here, hire here and grow here.

Trump understands that burdensome regulations have strangled American business for decades. That is why his administration has prioritized aggressive deregulation, slashing hundreds of outdated, duplicative or counterproductive rules across industries. By removing red tape, the president has empowered small business owners to expand without fear of bureaucratic entanglement.

Deregulation not only reduces compliance costs but also accelerates project approvals for new factories and infrastructure, further enhancing the effects of the Big Beautiful Bill’s investment incentives.

This three-tiered approach is not just theory — it works.

During Trump’s first term, the economy experienced robust growth, record-low unemployment for minorities and women and a resurgence of blue-collar job creation. The stock market did rise, but the real story was in wage growth, small business optimism and manufacturing job gains.

Trump’s America First policies produced real results for the heartland, not just the hedge funds in Manhattan.

In contrast to the financialization of the economy under previous administrations — both Democratic and Republican — Trump’s policies are anchored in productive capitalism, where wealth is generated by making things, not by manipulating financial instruments.

By reviving American industry and putting Main Street first, Trump’s pro-growth strategy is more than a policy framework; it is a moral commitment to the dignity of work and the sovereignty of the American economy.

It is incumbent upon the Senate to get to work and get the “Big Beautiful Bill” to Trump’s desk.

Gary Wisenbaker is a REALTOR© with Century 21 Realty Advisors and can be reached at gary50155@gmail.com and 912-713-2553