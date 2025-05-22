Giving blood can save lives during summer holidays Published 6:15 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

VALDOSTA — Emergencies don’t take a holiday. As the Memorial Day weekend approaches, the American Red Cross urges donors to keep the blood supply top of mind and help save lives by making an appointment to give blood or platelets.

Three opportunities to assist are coming to Valdosta over the next two weeks.

The first is 2-6 p.m., May 27 at the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia, 385 Connell Rd.

The second is from 1-5 p.m., June 4 at All Ways Caring HomeCare, 1835 Norman Dr. The third event is from 2-6 p.m., June 6 at the Red Cross office, 385 Connell Rd.

Immediate access to blood products is a key part of summer safety. With millions of Americans expected to travel around Memorial Day and engage in watersports, boating, camping and other outdoor activities, the risk of accidents increases. Though it can be a busy time, making and keeping blood donation appointments remains a critical priority in May during Trauma Awareness Month.

Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are essential right now to meet the needs of hospitals. Volunteer blood donors can be the light in a patient’s recovery, especially accident victims who may require hundreds of blood units through transfusions.

Schedule a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Those who come to give by May 31, 2025, will receive an exclusive Red Cross solar lantern, while supplies last. Plus, all who come to give in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a U.S. trip of their choice for two. Full details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/May.

Those who come to give June 1-30, 2025, will get a $15 Amazon.com gift dard by email and will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. Terms apply. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/June.