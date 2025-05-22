Local organization awards students for academic success Published 6:09 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

1 of 2

The staff from Community Action of Georgia Inc.’s after school homework assistance program, Homework Heroes, rewarded some of their students who earned academic success with gifts and prizes Tuesday, May 20.

The founder, president and chief executive officer of Community Action of Georgia, Carlos Hundley, joined the students ane one of the organization’s community partners, Nick Perry of Ella’s Top Corral, who generously provided the gifts and prizes.

For more information call, 229-262-9982.