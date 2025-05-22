Local resident accepted to Yale Campaign School Published 6:06 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

VALDOSTA — Kristina Cheek, founder and executive director

of Sista Girl Birth Initiative and brand ambassador of Southern Georgia Black Chambers, has been accepted to the prestigious Campaign School at Yale’s annual five-day summer session boot camp.

Set for June 9-13 in New Haven, Connecticut, just 80 people nationwide and beyond have been accepted into this intensive non-partisan, issue neutral campaign training program.

Cheek will learn the tools and insights necessary to navigate the complexities of modern political campaigns from experts from both major political parties. Lessons will emphasize the unique challenges women face in running for office, including asking for contributions (often a special challenge for women), security on the campaign trail, the economics of campaigning and more.

Women are underrepresented in politics. Just 28.2 percent of the U.S. Congress and 33.4 percent of state legislators identify as women. The Campaign School at Yale’s mission is to train women — and the men helping them — win elected office.

“Kristina represents a wave of women who know they can lead in a less ego- driven and more collaborative way,” said Patricia Russo, executive director of the Campaign School at Yale. “Women lead differently, and we need strong, enthusiastic women like Kristina in office to help bridge the bipartisan gap that is plaguing our government.”

Cheek said it’s an honor to represent Valdosta at the Campaign School at Yale, where she will connect with the country’s brightest emerging political minds.

“My goal is to leverage my experience in lobbying and campaign management to prepare for my own candidacy,” she said. “I’m certain that TSC Yale will provide the right foundation for success, both for my own campaign and those I will lead.”

Among the teachers of past summer sessions are Betsy Ankney, campaign manager for Nikki Haley’s presidential run, Earnestine Dawson, director of Strategic Planning and Special Projects for U.S Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Emmy Ruiz, director of political strategy and outreach at the White House, and experts from the most prominent campaign consultants.

Alums of the summer session include sitting Reps. Erin Houchin and Rebecca Balint, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former U.S. Rep Gabby Ciffords, and many more working as campaign managers nationally and internationally.