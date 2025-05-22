Lowndes County building permits May 24 Published 6:09 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Valdosta

Mystic Pools, 8 Ramblewood Cir., accessory structure, $98,929

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., J131, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., C418, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., I1023, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., H941, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., G844, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., G833, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., G838, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., G824, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., F735, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., F746, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., F747, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., E622, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., C446, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., C445, plumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., B332, pPlumbing, $300

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., A244, plumbing, $300

Rutland Low Voltage, 3539 Mt. Zion Church Rd., low voltage, $52,000

Make It Happen Plumbing, 2201 Baytree Rd., A213, plumbing, $300

Leonard Severson, 1111 Cherry St., accessory structure, $3,500

Scott’s Awnings, 509 Shirley Pl., building, $29,962

Tony Lewis, 105 Sunnymead Dr., accessory structure, $10,000

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 612 Cypress St., roofing, $9,750

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 909 Myrtle and 911-915 St., roofing, $1,200

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 700 River St., roofing, $13,723

Anderson Power Services, 6 Dawnview Cir., electrical, $13,135

Anderson Power Services, 6 Dawnview Cir., plumbing, $1,865

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 3810 Thoreau Dr., roofing, $25,606

Justin Murphy, 329 Gonwood Cir., roofing, $13,200

Joseph Rehberg, 1210 W. Park Ave., accessory structure, $3,000

Parrilla’s Elite Construction, 2306 Camden Cir., roofing, $1,600

Pyramid Roofing, 307 Georgia Ave., roofing, $9,000

Pyramid Roofing, 509 W. Alden Ave., roofing, $7,000

Pyramid Roofing, 314 E. Park Ave., roofing, $9,000

Chuck Smith and Son Construction Inc., 1611 Baytree Rd., demolition, $216,000

South Georgia Plumbing and HVAC Inc., 707 Baytree Dr., B, plumbing, $489,720

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 804 Gordon St., roofing, $9,750

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 908 Mystic St., roofing, $9,750

Universal Remodeling and Roofing, LLC, 1607 Iola Dr., roofing, $9,452

Candace Witherspoon, 3 Dawnview Cir, building, $12,000

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 1004 E. Cranford Ave., mechanical, $5,200

Georgia Generator Pro, 3107 Huntington Ridge Cir., electrical, $13,529

Gene Rowell, 1224 Ponderosa Dr., building, $5,600

Azalea City Roofing and Construction Inc., 116 W. Alden Ave., roofing, $18,364

Heath Sellars Construction, 210 Breckenridge Dr., roofing, $2,000

Greg Blanton, 1857 Chestnut Dr., building, $5,500

Overhaul Roofing, LLC, 799 Clayton Dr., roofing, $11,000

Jessie Skinner Construction, 1902 N. Lee St., building, $5,600

Jessie Skinner Construction, 806 Poplar Dr., building, $30,000

Atom Roofing and Construction, 1100 Williams St., roofing, $16,500

Ron Borders, 1714 Williams St., building, $15,000

Ron Borders, 407B E. Moore St., building, $3,500

Ron Borders, 607 Pinetree Rd., building, $3,500

Turner Electrical Services Inc., 1604 Slater St., electrical, $1,750

Budd Properties, 2406 Giddens Dr., roofing, $3,000

Windows USA LLC, 716 S. Troup St., building, $19,000

Etheridge Electric, Inc., 3479 Knights Mill Dr., electrical, $2,500

Manross Gas Works, LLC, 415 University Dr., plumbing, $2,200

Armstrong Specialties, 415 University Dr., electrical, $3,100

South Georgia Construction and Consulting LLC, 2414 Andover Dr., site work improvements, $450,000

Advantage Home Exteriors LLC, 773 Lake Laurie Dr., roofing, $20,000

Gene Rowell, 726 E. Ann St., building, $3,850

J.D.’s Home Repair and Renovations, 3710 Cambridge Dr., building, $12,000

T5 Enterprises LLC, 2315 S. Sherwood Dr., addition, $5,000

ARAC Roof It Forward LLC, 3045 Schroer Dr., roofing, $7,900

ARAC Roof It Forward LLC, 3075 Schroer Dr., roofing, $7,900

ARAC Roof It Forward LLC, 3081 Schroer Dr., roofing, $7,900

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 3692 Arbor Run Dr., roofing, $17,500

ARAC Roof It Forward, LLC, 3019 Schroer Dr., roofing, $7,600

John Hogan, 810 N. Ashley St., building, $5,000

ARAC Roof It Forward, LLC, 3004 Ainsley Ct., roofing, $8,700

ARAC Roof It Forward, LLC, 2988 Tara Dr., roofing, $8,675

ARAC Roof It Forward, LLC, 3001 Tara Dr., roofing, $7,875

Barnes Roofing and Construction, 511 Second Ave., roofing, $1,000

ARAC Roof It Forward, LLC, 2992 Tara Dr., roofing, $9,000

ARAC Roof It Forward, LLC, 2994 Tara Dr., roofing, $8,675

Barnes Roofing and Construction, 608 Ulmer Ave., roofing, $5,200

Sharpeco Developments LLC, 2416 Westwood Dr., building, $65,000

ARAC Roof It Forward LLC, 710 Pineview Dr., roofing, $11,500

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 616 Justin Dr., roofing, $8,979

ARAC Roof It Forward, LLC, 1724 Largo Cir, roofing, $9,900

Johnson Repairs, 2809 Clayton Dr., building, $3,200

Window World of South Georgia, 2410 Winding Way, building, $12,995

Robert Williams, 824 E. Brookwood Dr., addition, $1,800

Alpha Foundations Specialists Inc., 907 Moss Way, building, $7,274

Chuck Smith and Son Construction Inc., 1775 Westside Way, plan review, $311,000

T&S Construction, 2234 Pin Oak Cir., building, $11,100

Window World of South Georgia, 1702 N. Lee St., building, $6,000

Smith Heating and Air Conditioning, 1805 Bimbo QSR Blvd., mechanical, $542,745

Optimum Construction, 102 E. Alden Ave., roofing, $6,100

Jordan Roofing, 1704 Charlton St., building, $1,750

Page Heating and Air LLC, 707 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd., mechanical, $6,700

Parrilla’s Elite Construction, 1223 Lakeview Dr., building, $26,000

Georgia Solar Pros, 1224 Lakeview Dr., building, $35,083

Albany Neon Signs, 1732 Dow St., sign, $3,500

FEIN Construction, LLC, 807 Cherokee Ave., building, $75,000

Mac Home Improvement, LLC, 4029 Walden Rd., building, $14,000

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 1902 Bancroft Rd., mechanical, $8,992

Valdosta Electric Co., 211 Miles St., electrical, $350

Pyramid Roofing Co., 1412 Sustella Ave., D, roofing, $8,750

Pyramid Roofing Co., 1412 Sustella Ave., C, roofing, $8,750

Pyramid Roofing Co., 1412 Sustella Ave., B, roofing, $8,750

Pyramid Roofing Co., 1412 Sustella Ave., A, roofing, $8,750

Cana Communications, 273 Norman Dr., low voltage, $19,420

Fresh Roof os SGA NFL LLC, 2216 Brighton Pl., roofing, $3,500

Heath Sellars Construction, 507 Brookdale Dr., roofing, $9,500

Atom Roofing and Construction, 202 E. Force St., roofing, $10,500

Budd Properties, 2912 N. Ashley St., plan review, $150

Pyramid Roofing Co., 1510 Boone Dr., roofing, $30,000

Pyramid Roofing Co., 310 Baytree Rd., C, roofing, $30,000

Pyramid Roofing Co., 310 Baytree Rd., B, roofing, $30,000

Pyramid Roofing Co., 310 Baytree Rd., A, roofing, $30,000

J&J Remodeling of GA Inc., 1951 E. Park Ave., plan review, $24,500

Flores Roofing, 1006 N. Patterson St., building, $25,000

Storm Roofing, 202 E. North St., building, $8,400

Cauthan Construction, 2205 Glynndale Dr., building, $337,000

Andrea Kirk, 3 Horseshoe Cir., building, $15,000

Budd Properties, 906 Williams St. C, plan review, $6,500

Budd Properties, 2602 Wedgwood Dr., roofing, $5,500

Barfield Gas Co., 1211 Lakeview Dr., plumbing, $1,000

J&J Roofing and Construction, 329 Gonwood Cir., building, $29,999

New South Roofing Inc., 3338 Country Club Rd., F, roofing, $25,510

G2G Electrical Contractors, 1303 Pineview Dr., electrical, $4,000

G2G Electrical Contractors, 2329 Deborah Dr., electrical, $3,500

Bobbie Dumas, 5220 Calvary Cir., accessory structure, $6,534

Bryson Watson, 1207 Lakeview Dr., accessory structure, $10,000

Dasher

Georgia Automatic Sprinkler Co., 3757 Johnston Rd., plan review, $24,860

Mays Mitigation, 3669 Greenbrook Dr., building, $26,000

Hahira

Jonathan Sumner, City Manager, City of Hahira, 6780 Union Rd., plan review, $21,216,405

APS Laurel Wood LLC, 550 W. Stanfill St., A6, mobile home, $60,910

APS Laurel Wood LLC, 550 W. Stanfill St., A23, building, $1,500

APS Laurel Wood LLC, 550 W. Stanfill St., A20, mobile home, $60,919

APS Laurel Wood LLC, 550 W. Stanfill St., A20, building, $1,500

Property Manager, 550 W. Stanfill St., mobile home, $1,500

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 509 Hummingbird Ct., roofing, $12,000

Window World of South Georgia, 222 N. Hagan Bridge Rd., building, $12,245

APS Laurel Wood LLC, 550 W. Stanfill St., A23, mobile home, $60,910

Lake Park

Karl Lockhart, 703 Sandy Bottom Dr., accessory structure, $60,000

Lowndes

Justin Murphy, 5437 Nagel Ln., roofing, $16,400

McCord Heating and Air Conditioning, 2006 Poole St., mechanical, $7,000