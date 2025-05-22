Lowndes County property transactions May 24 Published 6:13 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Richard A. Kirkland Jr. and Christina N. Kirkland, Hahira, to Jerry Wayne Williams, 4481 Kiowa Lane, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0072-273, $410,000

The Estate of Helen M. Blythe a/k/a Helen Marie Blythe McNally, Calhoun, to David Vondersmith, 4115 Ginger Trl., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0055-151, $237,500

Fairacres Farms Inc., Valdosta, to Setser Builds LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel part of No. 0145B-094, $80,000

Jennifer L. Tanner, Holbrook, New York, to Wombats LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0149A-232, $127,500

Jamarion Brown and Kimberly Brown, Hahira, to Tyler Cobb, 101 Audrey Ln., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0044-080, $345,000

Joshua Bush, Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Jacob Freeman, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0144-650, $238,900

Joy E. Harris, Valdosta, to Bryan McRee, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0037-040, $315,000

Lemaka Holdings LLC, Hahira, Ga., to Fergster Capital LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0046C-189, $239,000

Dasher’s Nursery LLC, Valdosta, to Dasher Investment Properties LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0164-001, $450,000

Michael Henry Nelson, Valdosta, to 106 QOF LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0118A-131, $230,000

Arsalan Wares, Cornelia, to Lacy Ridge Estates\ LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145D-737, $275,000

Glenn Allan Peas, Valdosta, to Jackson Chase Cook, 5211 Bobcat Cir., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0144-445, $237,000

Marco LLC, Atlanta, to Maria Victoria Burkholder, Lowndes County, map and parcel out of No. 0070-113, $221,100

TLDPW LLC, Valdosta, to Bradley Luke Saunders, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-747, $304,900

Marissa Mimique Lucas, Hahira, to Tolanni Newson, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0118B-376, $189,600

Dale Robert O’Connor Sr., Valdosta, to Sandbach’s Sales LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0114C-254, $220,000

Shekiah V. Anderson, Hahira, to Charles Jordan, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-294, $220,000

Alex E. Koplinski, Valdosta, to Samuel D. Oldham, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0076B-006, $410,000

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, Florida., to Victor John Magagnoli, 6042 Bemiss Towns Dr. , part of map and parcel No. 0145C-809, $232,900

Shantal Marie Leversedge, Scottsdale, Arizona, to Dominique Bouthillette, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0148-173, $461,600

Kinderlou Forest Development LLC, Valdosta, to Daniel Aaron Sohinki, 3924 Fawn View Rd., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0036-063, $80,000

Haleigh Mills, Valdosta, to Michael W. Wills Jr., 8401 Morven Road, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0010-023A, $675,000