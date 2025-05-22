Lowndes high, middle FFA recognized by Elks Lodge Published 6:12 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

The FFA chapters at Lowndes High and Lowndes Middle school were recognized at the Elks Lodge No. 728 Night of Giving for their outstanding efforts in developing students’ knowledge of and participation in building stronger communities through service. Both chapters received a donation to support ongoing community service initiatives within the program. The award was gratefully accepted by advisors Pamela Ross, Lowndes Middle School FFA, and Mack Ross, Lowndes High School FFA.