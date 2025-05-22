SGMC Health honors Young as Health System Hero Published 6:14 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

SGMC Health honored Charlly Young, patient care technician in the main emergency department, as its May Health System Hero, recognizing her extraordinary response during a critical emergency situation that showcased courage, quick thinking and compassion.

On a recent Sunday afternoon, while simply grabbing lunch at the hospital’s All Spice Cafe, Young was faced with an unexpected scenario. A man with a gunshot wound to the chest walked into the hospital’s front entrance seeking help. Without hesitation, Young sprang into action. She quickly assessed the life-threatening nature of his injury, placed him in a wheelchair and ran him directly to the Emergency Department, ensuring he received immediate medical attention.

In the midst of this high-stress event, Young’s awareness didn’t stop at the patient’s injuries. She quickly recognized the possibility that he was not alone. After asking key questions, she discovered that a small child was still in the patient’s car. Demonstrating calm leadership and presence of mind, she retrieved the man’s keys and alerted the health system’s security team, who were able to safely locate and care for the child.

“Charlly’s response was nothing short of remarkable,” said Craig Grace, emergency department director. “She turned a potentially chaotic and dangerous situation into one of safety and swift care, not only for the injured patient but for a vulnerable child as well.”

SGMC Health participates in an array of recognition programs to honor employees who most exemplify the tagline, “Remarkable people, extraordinary care, human kindness.” To learn more, visit sgmc.org/recognition.