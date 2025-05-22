Tillery visits Turner Center’s Imagination Station Published 6:05 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Recently, Georgia state Sen. Blake Tillery visited the Children’s Imagination Station to view its progress. As Senate Appropriations Committee chairman, Tillery was instrumental in the center receiving $1 million from the Georgia General Assembly for the Imagination Station, which is expected to open early 2026.

For more information about the Imagination Station, visit www.turnercenter.org or contact Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D., at 229-247-2787 or smathews@turnercenter.org.