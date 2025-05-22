Valdosta High School announces 2025 top honor graduates Published 6:16 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

During Valdosta High School’s Honors Night celebration, Principal Dr. Johnnie Marshall, along with VHS faculty and staff, recognized the academic achievements of the senior class, including the top three honor graduates of the Class of 2025.

Leading the Class of 2025 is valedictorian Fletcher Adams, son of Brad and Meredith Adams.

A student in the International Baccalaureate Program, Adams is also a member of the VHS tennis team. He is actively involved in Beta Club, Student Council, SkillsUSA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Young Life. Adams plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

“I was very excited and proud because I was competing against many smart students at Valdosta High School,” Adams said.

Salutatorian Raymond Moody IV, son of Avery Moody and Kippy Tift, is also an IB student and serves as a drum major for the VHS Marching Cats. His involvement includes the Beta Club, Interact Club, Science National Honor Society and the International Club, where he served as a student ambassador. Moody will attend Brown University to major in English.

“I owe this achievement to all the teachers and family members who have guided me through these past four years,” Moody said.

Patrick Wallace, son of Russell and Laurie Wallace, completes the top three honor graduates. Wallace is an IB student and participates in Leadership Lowndes Youth, English Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and serves as an FCA Huddle Leader. He plans to attend the University of Georgia to study economics.

Wallace offered advice to his fellow Wildcats.

“Learn to work hard and teach yourself discipline,” he said. “Find a sport that’ll teach you as much as school will.”

These three distinguished graduates delivered speeches and the invocation during the Valdosta High School commencement ceremony Friday, May 23 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.