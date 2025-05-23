Four charged with kidnapping, abuse of a disabled woman Published 3:21 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

VALDOSTA — A wellness check resulted in the arrest of four people on multiple felony charges including kidnapping, assault and battery of a female victim who required medical care.

Valdosta Police Department said the four were allegedly physically, mentally and financially abusing a 37-year-old disabled woman.

According to a Thursday news release, VPD said one of its detectives and an official from Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services were conducting a wellness check around 1 p.m. Monday, May 19, in the 2500 block Jerry Jones Drive in response to a report that a female was being abused.

Email newsletter signup

VPD reported that the detective contacted Sherri Goode, 44, and Louren Riley, 46. Both women appeared to be evasive and would not cooperate with answering questions from the detective.

Due to their actions at the front door, the detective called for other officers to assist her at the scene.

When additional officers and detectives arrived, VPD said they found the female victim inside the residence in need of medical assistance.

SGMC Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“This is the most horrific case that our department has investigated in most of our careers, and our prayers go out to the victim and the children.,” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said. “The teamwork between all of our community partners in getting needed resources quickly, has been amazing.”

Goode and Riley were taken to VPD for further questioning by detectives.

Through its investigation, VPD said its detectives found evidence showing that over a significant amount of time, the victim was physically, mentally and financially abused by Goode and Riley, along with Goode’s husband, Kenneth Goode, 46, and the victim’s daughter, Kiera Tolliver, 19.

Sherri Goode and Louren Riley were later transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

On Wednesday, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Sherri and Kenneth Goode and Louren and Kiera Riley on the multiple charges. Each of them faces felony charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult and four counts of cruelty to a child first-degree. All four also face a misdemeanor charge of battery.

After obtaining the arrest warrants, detectives received information that Kenneth Goode and Kiera Tolliver were at a location in Dooly County. Detectives contacted deputies and investigators at the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office and provided information on their location, VPD said in its news release. They quickly located the pair, taking them into custody without incident.

VPD detectives met with deputies at the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office and took custody of Goode and Tolliver. They transported them back to Valdosta, where they were later turned over to Lowndes County Jail.

The victim is continuing to receive medical treatment at an undisclosed facility, VPD officials said.

Four children under the age of 10 were in the residence while this abuse had been occurring, VPD said. DFACS has taken custody of the children to ensure they are being taken care of.

“We also appreciate the assistance from the Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division and the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, who did not hesitate to help us locate two of our offenders,” Manahan said. “We will continue working with our district attorney’s office to ensure these callous monsters are held accountable for everything they have done.”

This investigation, which involves VPD, DFACS, the CAC, the Haven and the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, is still ongoing and more charges will be forthcoming, VPD said. At this point in the investigation, detectives have not found any evidence that the children were physically abused.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact VPD’s Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091 or file a tip online at valdostacity.com/police-department.