Lowndes County work session and the regular session meetings scheduled May 27 Published 3:22 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County work session and the regular session meetings for next week are both scheduled for Tuesday, May 27.

The Lowndes County work session will be held at 8:30 a.m. and the regular session at 5:30 p.m., both in the Commission Chambers.