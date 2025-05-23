Sen Russ Goodman named to tourism study committee Published 5:44 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

ATLANTA — Sen. Russ Goodman, R-Cogdell, whose district includes Valdosta, has been named to the Senate Study Committee on Making Georgia the No. 1 State for Tourism.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones announced members of that committee and six others in a statement emailed to The Valdosta Daily Times Thursday.

“I am happy to announce my appointments to this year’s Senate study committees,” Jones said in the statement. “Each senator will bring their unique experience and knowledge to these study committees, and I look forward to their expertise contributing to the work of the Senate on critical issues facing constituents across Georgia.”

The tourism study committee will be chaired by Sen. Drew Echols, R-Gainesville, and will also include Sens. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville; Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta; and Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur.

Other study committees named last week were Senate Study Committee on Additional Services and Resources for Transition Age Youth in Foster Care, Senate Study Committee on Combating Chronic Absenteeism in Schools, Senate Study Committee on Recovery Residences, Senate Impact of Social Media and Artificial Intelligence on Children and Platform Privacy Protection Study Committee, Senate Study Committee on Higher Education Affordability, and Senate Study Committee on Improving Family Caregiver Services. None of the senators named to those committees represent the Valdosta area.