Valdosta council approves budget, utility expansion and board appointments Published 11:28 am Friday, May 23, 2025

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta City Council met Thursday evening to quickly handle an agenda that included the approval of the city’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget, updates on infrastructure projects, and a slate of board and committee appointments.

Council members unanimously approved the FY 2026 budget, totaling just over $139 million. Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons explained that the budget had been reviewed thoroughly in prior meetings and public hearings. No citizens spoke during Thursday’s hearing, and the council quickly moved to approve the measure.

A major focus of the meeting centered around utility expansion projects in the areas of Park Avenue and Inner Perimeter Road — locations seeing continued private development. The council approved the low bid from JWA Associates, with an added 10% contingency, bringing the total project cost to roughly $3.26 million.

The work includes installing over 7,800 feet of new water main, 3,000 feet of gravity sanitary sewer, and 1,500 feet of force main. A new lift station will also be constructed to support these additions, designed for a capacity of 85,000 gallons per day. To recoup part of the construction cost, the city will assess a one-time connection fee of $15 per gallon per day of capacity for new users tied to the station.

Several appointments were confirmed during the meeting. Nancy Hobby was reappointed to the Valdosta-Lowndes Zoning Board of Adjustments & Appeals. Paul Hamilton was reappointed to the Airport Authority, while David DiSalvo was named to fill the unexpired term of George Page, who resigned.

Craig Hawkins, an artist and professor at Valdosta State University, was appointed to the Public Art Advisory Committee. Reappointments were also made to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Citizens Advisory Committee, including Councilwoman Sandra Tooley, Dr. Beverly Richardson-Blake, and Deborah White.

In closing, council members took a moment to recognize the city’s public works team in honor of National Public Works Week. Those in attendance gave a standing ovation to the head of the department, Larry Ogden, for what the department does for the city.

“I am so humbled and honored to work side by side with these men and women,” said Assistant City Manager Ammons.

The city also reminded residents that City Hall will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Council members ended the evening by encouraging safe driving and promoting upcoming Memorial Day ceremonies.