Blazers beat Washburn, win second consecutive national tennis championship Published 8:11 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Twice is nice for Valdosta State University, who defeated Washburn Saturday to win their second consecutive national men’s tennis championship.

Undefeated in 2025 at 26-0, the Blazers won over No. 9 Washburn, 4-2. Two singles matches, won by Edgar Destouet and Julien Doitteau, were the deciders for the crown.

Washburn and VSU were tied at 2-2 when Destouet finished off the third set at No. 3 singles, 6-2. Destrouet won the first set, 6-2, but opponent Pavlos Parson won the second, 6-3.

That gave the Blazers a 3-2 lead, but John Hansen’s crew would have to wait.

Both Doitteau and Jerome Iaconi were on the court as play resumed. Both had split sets with Washburn.

Doitteau fell in his first set to Matthew Earle 4-6, but earned the second 6-3, then polished off Earle to for VSU’s fourth and clinching win, 6-2.

After Doitteau won, Iaconi’s match was stopped.

The Blazers additionally had a singles win by Takeshi Taco, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 over Tim Hammes. Washburn won the other two singles, Vasek Schneider over Borach Skierkier, 6-4, 6-4; and Zino Nahirniak over Jan Skerbatis, 6-3, 6-3.

Valdosta State earned a point for taking two of the three doubles matches.

Taco and Xaveam Van Wijk won 6-4 over Earle and Hammes, with Skerbatis and Skierkier 6-2 over Moritz Pieper and Parson. Destouet and Arthur Bord were trailing when their match was halted.

VSU rolled through nationals for three rounds before the battle with Washburn. They began by beating St. Thomas Aquinas, 4-0, then dropped Indianapolis in the quarterfinals, 4-1. In Friday’s semifinal, they shut out No. 4 Lubbock Christian, 4-0.

Washburn entered nationals as a seventh seed. They won over Concordia University Irvine (4-2), Barry University (4-3) and the University of Texas at Tyler (4-0) to reach the finale.

Washburn’s final record is 23-4. This was the team’s first loss in nine weeks.