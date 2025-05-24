Former Mayor John Fretti dies at 67 Published 9:12 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta announced Friday evening the passing of former Mayor John Fretti.

Fretti, 67, died Thursday.

Fretti served two terms as mayor of Valdosta, from January 2004 through September 2011.

“During his two terms, the City of Valdosta received many accolades both locally and state-wide,” the city’s announcement said. “Mayor Fretti led our City with resolve and truly believed that our success was judged by how effectively and efficiently we were able to work together to complete our goals. Mayor Fretti truly loved being the mayor of our great city and often said that it was the best job in the world. He will be remembered for serving our citizens with honor and he always felt they were the reason Valdosta is known as a ‘City Without Limits and a Region of Opportunity.’”

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said, “John was a visionary and a true public servant. His leadership left a lasting legacy on our city, and his love for Valdosta was evident in everything he did. He will be deeply missed.”

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Fretti came to Valdosta with his family after graduating high school. He graduated from Valdosta State University with a degree in chemistry and biology and worked at Chemical Specialties until it closed. He purchased All States Moving and Storage in 1989 and operated it alongside his family until his death.

He is survived by his wife, Robin P. Fretti of Valdosta; daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Kyle Hopkins, of Orlando; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Joseph Sharp, of Valdosta; his grandchildren, Hatcher and Hattie Sharp of Valdosta, and Mark Alan Hopkins, of Orlando; and his stepfather Jim Roby of North Carolina.