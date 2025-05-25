Historic photo of the week Published 9:10 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

1 of 2

Dasher High School, 900 South Troop St,, circa 1928/29, was the first public all-grades high school built for African American students in Valdosta and remains the only fully intact school from the Jim Crow era in the city. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places April 18, 1985, recognized for its “progressive school design,” which reflects 1920s architecture and the school’s principal, The Rev. Lomax (1898-1976) and his profound impact as an educator and community leader. In 1956, the school was renamed Lomax Junior High School and later became Lomax Elementary School. The Coastal Plain Area Economic Opportunity Authority purchased the property in 1979. In 2023, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation designated Dasher High School as a Place in Peril due to its deteriorating conditions. Lowndes County Historical Society and Museum is open free to the public 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday.