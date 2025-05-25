Is Jesus your personal tailor? Published 9:08 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

Some people are meticulous about the way they dress. Many only wear certain brands. Others are particular about wrinkles and stains and refuse to wear anything with either. Some are so meticulous in planning that they lay out their clothes the night before, yet others throw on whatever smells clean — wrinkled or not.

As followers of Christ and ambassadors of heaven, are we as meticulous about how we dress spiritually?

In the book of Matthew, Jesus said: “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. Therefore, do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.” [Matthew 6:33-34]

When we seek God, his wisdom and guidance first thing each day, it’s like meeting with a personal tailor who will fit us perfectly for that day. God fills our minds with his thoughts, wisdom and discernment so that we will be spiritually prepared and appropriately “dressed,” no matter what comes.

The apostle Peter taught that we have an enemy, Satan, who roams about “seeking whom he may devour.” [1 Peter 5:8] If we want to be prepared to stand against him, we must be properly dressed.

In the book of Ephesians, chapter six, we are instructed to “Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.” [Ephesians 6:10-18] The author, the apostle Paul, analogizes the armor of a Roman soldier with that of a Christian “soldier.” He explains how followers of Jesus need to put on their spiritual armor every day in order to be prepared for the battles that will inevitably come.

Paul instructed the church in Rome to “…put on the Lord Jesus Christ.” [Romans 13:14] He was exhorting them not to walk in their old ways or in the ways of the world, but rather, to be intentional about clothing themselves with Christ’s likeness. And through God’s word, he exhorts us to do the same. To do otherwise is to run out the door spiritually naked or at least half dressed, leaving us vulnerable or ill-prepared for the events and challenges of the day.

Like when we wake up late and rush out the door, we frantically grab and put on whatever is most accessible, even if it’s not the best choice. Some people have shown up to work with mismatched socks or shoes and uncombed hair, and we won’t even talk about whether they brushed their teeth; never mind all the spiritually naked Christians showing up for work.

Imagine if Christians were as meticulous about how they dress spiritually, putting out their Bibles the night before and making an appointment with their personal tailor.

I hope you know and meet with the Lord Jesus, my personal tailor, every morning as I do. But if you do not, I have it on good authority that he has some openings and gladly accepts new clients daily. As a matter of fact, please tell him I referred you.