Lisa Hannan: No Greater Love… Published 9:24 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

Jesus said: “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). Jesus did that for you and me when we were not his “friends” …when we were enemies of God.

“But God proves His love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).

I am eternally grateful for the sacrifice of the Lord Jesus Christ and for the forgiveness of my sins, which, through faith in him, has reconciled me to God the Father.

Scripture tells us: “God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, and whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life” (John 3:16).

My husband and I returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., last week. It was a short, whirlwind of a trip, but a memorable one with good friends to support a great cause. It was my first time visiting D.C., and hopefully, not my last, because there is so much more I want to see.

But one of the places we made time to visit was Arlington National Cemetery. I’ve seen pictures, but it is quite different to see more than 400,000 grave markers on 600-plus acres of land in person.

Currently, they have about 30 funerals a day at Arlington Cemetery. Don’t even get me started on the “Changing of the Guard” at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which we observed — talk about remembrance and reverence.

Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, was formalized by a “Memorial Day Order” in 1868, which included the president’s proclamation to the people of the United States—to pray.

In December 2000, the National Moment of Remembrance Act established a commission to endorse a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time each Memorial Day—a minute of silence for those who have died in service to our nation.

“Memorial Day” was established so that we, “the people,” of this country, would never forget those who fought or served in some way, who gave up their rights and freedoms to bring the liberty we now enjoy and sometimes take for granted.

The freedoms we enjoy today were not free. They cost many their very lives.

As I stood there, in the cemetery, looking at the grave markers that seemed to go off into infinity over the rolling hills, I couldn’t help but imagine what it would be like if every person buried there was standing before me in that field, alive and well—all 400,000.

I couldn’t help but think about how these markers represent fellow Americans, our brothers and sisters, fathers, mothers, sons and daughters, who lived, loved, worked, laughed and cried, as we do—who served their communities and worshipped with their families of faith, but who, “laid down their lives” for us—their friends and fellow Americans.

May we never forget their sacrifices.

But more importantly, may we never forget the ultimate sacrifice Jesus Christ made for our sins on the cross more than 2,000 years ago —f or all who would call upon the name of the Lord in repentance (Romans 10:13).

I find it interesting, and perhaps, not coincidental, that the commission on the “national moment of remembrance” was given the time 3 p.m. In the scriptures, we read that Jesus died about “the ninth hour,” which would be 3 p.m.

Forgive me, Lord, for sometimes taking for granted what you did for me on the cross and what my fellow brothers and sisters did for me and our country. Whether or not we stop and pray at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to remember what they did for us—help us all to live our lives, daily, with reverence and appreciation for their…and your sacrifice.

“No greater love…,” indeed.