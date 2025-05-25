Lowndes County food scores May 27
Published 9:11 am Sunday, May 25, 2025
Wild Adventures Water’s Edge: Brews and Bites
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 21
94 – A
Wild Adventures Pounce’s Pizza
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 21
93 – A
Morningside Baptist Church
425 Connell Rd.; May 21
100 – A
Wooden Nickel Pub
3269 Inner Perimeter Rd.; May 21
100 – A
Dairy Queen
3277 Inner Perimeter Rd.; May 21
96 – A
Wild Adventures Sugar Shack
3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 21
95 – A
T’s Treats-N-More Base of Operation
4380 Register Rd.; May 20
100 – A
T’s Treats-N-More (Main Truck)
4380 Register Rd.; May 20
96 – A
T’s Treats-N-More (Checkerboard Mobile)
4380 Register Rd.; May 20
100 – A
T’s Treats-N-More Cone Truck
4380 Register Rd.; May 20
100 – A
306 North Restaurant
306 N. Patterson St.; May 19
93 – A
Chow Town Grill and Buffet
1550 Baytree Rd.; May 19
91 – A
Mama Junes
3286 Inner Perimeter Rd.; May 19
83 – B