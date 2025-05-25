Lowndes County food scores May 27

Published 9:11 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

Wild Adventures Water’s Edge: Brews and Bites

3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 21

94 – A

Wild Adventures Pounce’s Pizza

3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 21

93 – A

Morningside Baptist Church

425 Connell Rd.; May 21

100 – A

Wooden Nickel Pub

3269 Inner Perimeter Rd.; May 21

100 – A

Dairy Queen

3277 Inner Perimeter Rd.; May 21

96 – A

Wild Adventures Sugar Shack

3766 Old Clyattville Rd.; May 21

95 – A

T’s Treats-N-More Base of Operation

4380 Register Rd.; May 20

100 – A

T’s Treats-N-More (Main Truck)

4380 Register Rd.; May 20

96 – A

T’s Treats-N-More (Checkerboard Mobile)

4380 Register Rd.; May 20

100 – A

T’s Treats-N-More Cone Truck

4380 Register Rd.; May 20

100 – A

306 North Restaurant

306 N. Patterson St.; May 19

93 – A

Chow Town Grill and Buffet

1550 Baytree Rd.; May 19

91 – A

Mama Junes

3286 Inner Perimeter Rd.; May 19

83 – B