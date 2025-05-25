May focuses on motorcycle safety awareness Published 9:12 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

As summer nears and more motorcycles return to the state’s roads, the Georgia Department of Driver Services’ Motorcycle Safety Program reminds all drivers to “Share the Road” — not just during May, but every day of the year.

This safety message is part of the national awareness campaign, “Share the Road: It’s Everyone’s Responsibility,” developed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The initiative aims to reduce motorcycle crashes and fatalities by promoting awareness and mutual respect among all roadway users.

DDS Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon said that as of March 2025, more than 477,674 drivers have a valid Georgia motorcycle license or permit.

“This year’s theme is particularly relevant as it highlights the importance of road safety for everyone, including drivers, pedestrians and cyclists,” McClendon said. “We all should be mindful and responsible when sharing the road, promoting cooperation and reducing potential hazards.”

Motorcyclists are encouraged to remain alert and fully aware of their surroundings. They should follow all traffic signals and signs, ride defensively and avoid distractions such as using mobile devices or listening to music at an elevated level while operating a motorcycle. Regular motorcycle maintenance and staying alert to road and weather conditions are essential for rider safety.

Visibility is another critical factor in preventing collisions. Motorcyclists can make themselves more visible to other drivers by wearing bright or reflective gear, especially at night, and positioning themselves where they are most likely to be seen in traffic. Signaling intentions with turn signals or hand gestures is also important.

“The best way to observe Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is by wearing a helmet and following all rider safety laws,” said GMSP Manager Holly Hegyesi. “Just like seat belts for drivers, helmets save lives.”

Motorists have a critical role in motorcycle safety. Drivers should always allow motorcycles the full width of the lane, check blind spots and mirrors before turning or changing lanes and maintain a following distance of at least three to four seconds. Above all, drivers should remain alert and never drive while distracted or impaired.”

Riders are strongly encouraged to wear DOT-approved helmets and full protective gear, use reflective materials and ride in the center of the lane for visibility. They must also remain properly licensed and never ride while distracted or impaired.

The Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program, a division of the DDS, regulates motorcycle rider education and promotes traffic safety and awareness across the state.

For more information, visit https://online.dds.ga.gov/motorcycle/. For more information on this NHTSA campaign, visit nhtsa.gov/share-road-its-everyones-responsibility.