SGMC Health presents Battle with BEE Award Published 1:33 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025

VALDOSTA — SGMC Health recently recognized Gloria Battle, a dedicated housekeeper on 5West, as the latest recipient of the Being Extraordinary Everyday Award.

This monthly honor celebrates non-nursing team members who consistently demonstrate exceptional compassion, teamwork, and commitment to supporting patient care.

Housekeeping staff are often the unsung heroes in healthcare, playing a critical role in creating a clean, safe and healing environment that promotes successful patient outcomes, the health system said in a press release. SGMC Health encourages housekeeping professionals to take ownership of the patient experience, as Battle exemplified.

Email newsletter signup

While performing her duties on the unit, Battle noticed that a patient was in respiratory distress. Acting quickly and decisively, she alerted the nursing staff, initiating a rapid response that ensured the patient received immediate medical attention. Her attentiveness and swift action underscore the invaluable role housekeeping staff play in patient safety and care coordination.

“Our housekeepers are more than just cleaning professionals. They are essential members of the patient care team,” said Hilary Gibbs, vice president of support services and chief development officer. “They often go above and beyond their job description, doing small but impactful things that enhance a patient’s stay, like adjusting room temperatures, noticing missing pillows or simply offering a kind word. Gloria embodies this spirit of care and attention.”

The BEE Award is presented monthly to recognize non-nursing staff members, including patient care technicians, nursing assistants and medical assistants, who exemplify extraordinary dedication, teamwork and compassion in supporting the nursing staff. Nomination criteria include qualities like leadership, attitude, and clinical skills.

SGMC Health offers a variety of recognition programs to honor employees who embody its core values. To learn more about the BEE Award and other recognition programs, visit sgmc.org/recognition.