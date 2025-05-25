Valwood student-athletes win big at Jax Beach volleyball tournament Published 6:38 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025

HAHIRA – Valwood School student-athletes made waves at the First Coast Volleyball Jax Beach Series earlier in May, clinching championship titles and earning an opportunity at the upcoming 2025 USA Volleyball Beach National Championships.

On Sunday, May 11, junior athletes competed in the junior division of the beach volleyball tournament held in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. In the Girls 14U division, Valwood 8th graders Caroline Copeland and Nola Hughes emerged victorious, showcasing strong teamwork and skill throughout the day to lock in first place.

Beckham Gallahan, a current 4th grader at Valwood School, and Landry Melvin, a 6th grade student at Hahira Middle School, dominated the Girls 12U division to secure first place.

Both teams’ first-place finishes earned them coveted bids to the 2025 USA Volleyball Beach National Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where they will compete against top talent from across the country later this summer.