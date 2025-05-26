Lowndes High sends off largest graduating class yet Published 1:38 pm Monday, May 26, 2025



VALDOSTA— Cheers rang out across Martin Stadium Saturday morning as Lowndes High School honored its graduating Class of 2025. The ceremony recognized the achievements, resilience, and unity of 742 seniors who now move forward into the next chapter of their lives.

The Class of 2025 leaves behind a powerful legacy as the largest graduating class in the school’s history. Among the graduates, 177 earned the distinction of Honor Graduate with Distinction, 175 were recognized as Honor Graduates, and 525 qualified for HOPE scholarships.

Lowndes’ athletic and extracurricular programs flourished during this class’s time. The Vikings earned 31 region athletic championships in four years, including state titles in baseball and track. Other highlights included Elite Eight appearances in softball, Final Four finishes in basketball, and a first-ever state championship in e-sports.

The Viking fine arts program earned accolades as well, with the Georgia Bridgemen being invited to the Presidential Inaugural Parade, and Lowndes Off Broadway producing 15 shows. Students also excelled in academic and leadership activities, with standout performances in robotics, chorus, literary competitions, and Model UN.

Valedictorian and Senior Class President Chandler Monetti reflected on shared memories and the emotions of saying goodbye.

“In the morning announcements every day at school, I always ended with the statement: ‘Make today a great day.’ And the truth is—you did. You made this day, and all the days over the past four years together, special. Thank you. And for the last time, let’s make today a great day.”

Principal Krista Pearson took the stage to talk about the many achievements of the class of 2025 during their time at Lowndes High. Pearson also instilled confidence in the graduates regarding their abilities as they leave to start the next part of their lives.

“Class of 2025, you are ready. You are capable, and you are deeply loved,” said Principal Pearson. “Congratulations—we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Superintendent Sandra Wilcher formally presented the class for graduation, and the class of 2025 began receiving their diplomas. With their futures in hand, tassels were moved, and the Vikings were celebrated by countless supporters, friends, and family members.