Valdosta High Class of 2025 graduates under fireworks Published 10:36 am Monday, May 26, 2025

1 of 2

VALDOSTA— Under a cool night sky, the Valdosta High School Class of 2025 officially graduated Friday evening at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The commencement ceremony brought together students, families, faculty, and community members to honor the achievements of the graduates, many of whom leave behind a legacy of academic excellence, service, and resilience.

The event opened with a welcome from Jasmine Roberts, who acknowledged the collective strength of the graduating class and the unwavering support of their families.

Email newsletter signup

Principal Johnnie Marshall emphasized the class’s many accomplishments: more than 160 seniors committed to college or military service, 76 earned Technical Certificates of Credit, and over 100 undergraduates. Principal Marshall left the graduates with advice on staying true to their values and never quitting.

Salutatorian Raymond Moody, who entered VHS from a smaller middle school, recalled his initial nerves and how the school community welcomed him with open arms.

“Our community is united through pride, love, and a desire to succeed regardless of the obstacles that exist in front of us,” Moody said. He encouraged classmates to be intentional with their future and take time to appreciate those who supported them along the way.

Valedictorian Fletcher Adams reflected on the class’s growth and transformation through challenges such as multiple hurricanes and a pandemic.

“We must grow and learn from our choices,” Adams said. “Regardless of where life takes you, remember where you came from and know you will always be a Wildcat”.

The ceremony concluded with the conferring of diplomas by Superintendent Craig Lockhart and the traditional turning of tassels. Now alumni, the graduates were honored with a fireworks display in the Valdosta sky.

In the closing moments of the ceremony, Class President Myriah Bennett brought emotion and laughter to the evening, touching on everything from the pandemic-era Zoom calls to pep rallies and the band’s spirited performances.

Before closing, Bennett reminded her classmates one final time, “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”