Georgia Christian celebrates the Class of 2025 at commencement exercises Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Commencement exercises were held Friday, May 25 for the Georgia Christian School Class of 2025 at the Lacy Elrod Gymnasium.

Friends, family and community members gathered to watch the 24 members of the class graduate. Bible teacher Doug Frazier gave the commencement address, in which he encouraged the seniors with the wise words of Solomon in Ecclesiastes 12:13: “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep His commandments, For this is man’s all.”

Graduating seniors from Georgia Christian must complete a minimum of 60 approved service hours to graduate. Dean Connie Guthrie recognized the two seniors with the most service hours over the course of their high school career, Athen Bradford and Jordan Barber.

The first and second honor merit awards are for the students with the next highest grade point averages after the valedictorian and salutatorian.

Guthrie recognized graduate Rowan Lawson as the first honor merit graduate and Gentry Dees as the second honor merit graduate.

The salutatorian of the Class of 2025 is Presley Pittman.

In her address, Presley talked about the topic of failure and how true success isn’t about avoiding failure, but embracing it.

In her address, Class of 2025 Valedictorian Maddie Mira, encouraged her classmates to always be present in the moment.

The honor of Mr. and Miss GCS is bestowed on the senior young woman and man considered to exemplify the qualifications and ideals of leadership in the areas of Christianity, scholarship, friendship and service, and are selected by the faculty and staff of Georgia Christian. Mr. and Miss GCS of the Class of 2025 are Jett Guilliams and Jordan Barber.

The Senior Bible Award at Georgia Christian School is given to one graduating senior whose Christian character is genuine, whose love for God is evident and whose knowledge of God’s word is pursued with dedication. This year, due to his high level of Bible scholarship and dedication to learning God’s word, the Senior Bible Award was given to Jett Guilliams.

The James R. Lee Math Scholarship was established through a gift from the Class of 2020. For forty years, Lee ensured his students were ready for the next level. This scholarship is “in honor of a man who truly loves math and the students he teaches”. The recipient of this scholarship has the highest overall math average for their high school career. This year’s recipient is Rowan Lawson.

For their class gift, the Class of 2025 donated the balance of their class account to establish the Georgia Christian School Alumni Scholarship Fund.

David Nelson was named the recipient of the Pine Embers Annual Dedication.