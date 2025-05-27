June 7 festival celebrates Black Music Month Published 4:05 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

VocalFlo LLC will host the third annual South Georgia Gospel Music Festival from 3-8 p.m., June 7 at Unity Park in downtown Valdosta in honor of Black Music Month.

The United States has been celebrating African-American Music Appreciation Month, also known as Black Music Month, in June since 1979.

The month of June is set aside to appreciate the contributions of African-American musicians, composers, singers and songwriters in American culture. The month honors the history and rich African traditions that gave birth to different styles of music such as rap, hip-hop, jazz, rhythm and blues, barbershop and swing.

Gospel music, or sacred music, has had great influence in all genres of music, which is why it is the chosen genre to celebrate for the month.

This year, VocalFlo is on a mission to celebrate the old-school sound, anointing and power of gospel music from the late 1990s and early 2000s — a sound that truly lifted souls, broke chains and kept the focus on Jesus.

Those attending the festival will experience performances by gospel groups, soloists, rappers and musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Lawn chairs, sun tents and blankets are highly recommended.

This year’s featured non-profit is Lowndes Associated Ministries to People Inc. LAMP is a caring community of faith providing for the basic needs of homeless and hurting people in our community. They believe that all persons are created in the image of God. They operate on the premise that all of God’s children deserve food, clothing, shelter and love.

LAMP provides temporary emergency shelter to men, women and families in Lowndes and surrounding counties. In addition to temporary housings, they provide wrap-around services that include case management and other treatment services.

For additional information, visit the festival website at sgagospelmusicfest.com, call 229-233-0135 or email admin@vocalflo.net.