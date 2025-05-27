Lake Park Tractor Supply announces feed swap event Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tractor Supply Co., the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, recently announced an opportunity for customers to receive a complimentary bag of equine, livestock or poultry feed.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1, customers can bring one empty bag of feed to Lake Park Tractor Supply and receive one comparable bag of Purina or DuMOR feed for free.

“At Tractor Supply, we always look forward to seeing and supporting our customers that are animal and livestock owners, whether it’s their first visit or their fiftieth,” said Jeremy Rea, buyer, livestock at Tractor Supply. “With this feed swap event, we hope to welcome in new customers to browse our equine, livestock and poultry categories and enjoy a free bag of feed on us. This also provides an exciting opportunity for our current customers to give one of Purina’s or DuMOR’s products a try.”

Tractor Supply team members will be readily available to guide customers through each of the available Purina and DuMOR options and offer recommendations based on their individual needs. Purina and DuMOR products eligible for this promotion include equine, hog, sheep, goat, cattle, rabbit and poultry feed.

To receive a free bag of Purina or DuMOR equine feed, customers must show proof of Neighbor’s Club membership or join Neighbor’s Club at checkout.

Lake Park Tractor Supply is located at 4922 Timber Drive.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s bag swap event visit tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/feed-bag-swap.