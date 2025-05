Lowndes County Board of Assessors to meet June 5 Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Lowndes County Board of Assessors meets at 9 a.m. every first Thursday of the month, unless otherwise posted.

The meeting is held on the first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building at 302 N. Patterson St.

The next meeting is at 9 a.m., Thursday, June 5.