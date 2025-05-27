Memorial Day ceremony honors the fallen at Sunset Hill Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

VALDOSTA — The American Legion Post 13 hosted a heartfelt Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States.

The event, held at Sunset Hill Cemetery, brought together veterans, active-duty service members, elected officials, and community leaders for a morning of remembrance, reflection, and gratitude. More than 2,000 flags had been placed on veterans’ graves by volunteers earlier in the week.

During a somber moment of silence, guests were encouraged to speak aloud the names of those who died in service, reinforcing the belief that “there are two deaths — the one where you die, and the one where people forget your name.”

Phil Youngblood, past commander of the American Legion Post 13, reminded attendees that Memorial Day is not about barbecues or retail sales — it is a day to remember the lives lost and the families affected. Gov. Brian Kemp’s Memorial Day proclamation was read aloud. The proclamation officially recognized May 26, 2025, as Memorial Day in Georgia.

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson delivered a powerful message, emphasizing that the day is about gathering together in freedom — a freedom purchased by those who sacrificed it all.

“Let us be citizens worthy of their sacrifice by fostering unity, respecting one another, and continuing to work at building a city, a state, and a nation that honors their memory — not just in words, but in actions,” he said.

Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter shared emotional reflections from his recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Commissioner Demarcus Marshall, a retired Marine and Army veteran, spoke about the ongoing “silent war” many veterans face, mental health struggles and suicide. He discussed the need to improve support systems for active-duty members and their families, especially regarding healthcare, housing, and special needs services.

Col. Paul Sheets, commander of the 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base, delivered the keynote address. He honored the lives and legacies of the fallen while recognizing the ongoing sacrifice of today’s all-volunteer military force.

“So today, as we remember those we’ve lost, let us also recognize the legacy they’ve left behind in the way we serve and continue to serve,” he said. “That is what gives Memorial Day its lasting meaning. It is not just about looking back — it’s about how we move forward together.”