SGMC Health announces Sanchez transition to obesity medicine Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Dr. Laura Guadiana Sanchez, a physician with SGMC Health since 2017, has transitioned from family medicine to specialize in obesity medicine.

This move reflects her passion for addressing the complexities of obesity and providing personalized, evidence-based care for her patients.

“As a family physician, I saw the profound challenges my patients living with obesity faced, not just physically, but emotionally and socially,” Sanchez said in a news release. “I pursued advanced training in obesity medicine to empower my patients with sustainable, individualized strategies that improve their health and confidence. Obesity is a multifaceted disease that requires more than a one-size-fits-all approach.”

Sanchez’s expertise lies in understanding obesity as a chronic, multifactorial condition influenced by genetics, metabolism, behavior, environment and psychosocial factors. Her approach integrates evidence-based therapies such as nutrition counseling, physical activity programs, behavioral interventions, pharmacotherapy and pre- and post-surgical care into long-term, personalized treatment plans.

She works with patients to determine the most appropriate treatment options based on their unique health profiles and weight-loss goals. Starting with medical weight management, which includes lifestyle modifications, nutritional counseling and medications, patients receive tailored care designed to improve their overall health and quality of life.

For patients who may benefit from surgical interventions, Sanchez works closely with general and bariatric surgeon Devan Lenhart, D.O. Together, they offer a range of solutions, including the ORBERA intragastric balloon and bariatric surgeries such as gastric sleeve and gastric bypass. This collaborative approach ensures patients receive comprehensive care, whether they opt for medical weight management or surgical options.

“Obesity medicine and bariatric surgery work hand-in-hand to create a lifelong journey toward improved health,” Sanchez explained. “We optimize metabolic health before surgery and provide long-term support after surgery to sustain success and prevent complications.”

Sanchez is also inspired by the latest advancements in obesity treatment, including the development of medications such as GLP-1 agonists and emerging therapies targeting the biological drivers of obesity. The foundation of treatment will always involve lifestyle changes, but these innovations are transforming how obesity is treated. They provide additional effective tools to address the root causes of this disease and help patients live longer, healthier lives.

Patients interested in medical weight management or exploring surgical options can schedule a consultation with the metabolic and bariatric program coordinator at SGMC Health at 229-433-1814.