The Ballet School hosts ‘Wizard of Oz’ recital May 31 Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Ballet School will hold its annual recital, “The Wizard of Oz,” at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 31 at VSU Whitehead Auditorium.

The show features dancers ages 3 to 26 years performing tap, jazz, ballet and contemporary dances.

“We hope to portray the playfulness and nostalgia that is the classic ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at this year’s recital,” Ballet School owner and Artistic Director Kelly Avera said. “What better way to celebrate our love of dance than through a story about friendships, adventures and home.”

The annual recital is free and open to the public, a 55-year-old tradition that Avera is proud to continue since 1970.

The Ballet School’s vision is to make dance accessible to all and to use dance as a vehicle to inspire inclusivity.