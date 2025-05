The canopy at Azalea Grove hosts summer block party May 31 Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Canopy at Azalea Grove, 6002 N. Oak St. Extension, will host a summer block party from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday May 31.

There will be food trucks, a bounce house, face painting, fire truck and group tours at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Resources will be available to assist with elderly care questions.