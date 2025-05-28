AMVETS Post 607 honors fallen heroes Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 4

VALDOSTA — Community members gathered at AMVETS Post 607 on Monday for a heartfelt Memorial Day ceremony honoring the men and women who gave their lives in military service to the United States.

The event, hosted by Post 607, brought together veterans, local officials and local supporters for an afternoon of remembrance and reflection. The ceremony started with the presentation of colors, the national anthem, and a moment of silence.

Keynote speaker Richard Hardy, Valdosta’s city manager and a retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, reflected on the weight and meaning of the day, reminding attendees that Memorial Day is not just about time off or backyard barbecues.

“Please don’t forget why you get it,” Hardy said. “This is why we — the men — gather here to honor our veterans, the few who were willing to give themselves to defend their brother and sisters and their country.”

The ceremony also featured Sgt. Calvin Graham of AMVETS Post 607, who gave a stirring tribute to 20 young men from Lowndes County who died during the Vietnam War. Graham shared deeply personal memories, including the emotional story of returning home with the body of a former classmate.

Proclamations recognizing May 26, 2025, as Memorial Day in Georgia were read. One was read on behalf of Gov. Brian Kemp, and Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson recited the city’s. Both proclamations discussed the importance of remembrance, preserving freedom, and honoring the sacrifices made by fallen service members.

As part of the ceremony, a symbolic Missing Man Table was displayed to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action. Each part of the display means something, such as the slice of lemon and inverted glass.

A roll call took place, with a representative from each branch lighting a candle, followed by the phrase, “All gave some, and some gave all.” In an uplifting moment, veterans stood during the Armed Forces Medley to honor their respective branches. Service members showed their pride, singing their parts with fellow branch members.

The ceremony closed with a prayer, a rendition of patriotic tunes, and an invitation for attendees to share a meal to remember those no longer with us.