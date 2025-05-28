Valdosta honors crossing guards for years of service Published 12:08 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 3

VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools’ crossing guards were recognized on Friday for their commitment to student safety during an appreciation ceremony hosted at Greenleaf.

City and school leaders gathered to celebrate the individuals who serve on the front lines of student transportation, ensuring children arrive safely at school each day, rain or shine.

“You are the very first people our children and families see each and every morning,” said Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Craig Lockhart. “What comes with safety is the concept of bravery.”

The ceremony included words of thanks, years-of-service recognition, and gifts for the honorees. Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan praised the group’s commitment to the city of Valdosta and their work in taking care of the children of the city.

Several guards received plaques and other tokens for their extensive service to the city. Linda Rioux was named the 2025 School Crossing Guard of the Year. Superintendent Lockhart offered a lighthearted note of appreciation: “There’s no better gift than a little bit of money.”

The event emphasized the crucial role crossing guards play in the community, not only as protectors, but as the first welcoming face many students see on their way to school.