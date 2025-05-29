Aaron Taylor: Implications of the U.S. credit rating downgrade Published 5:36 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The recent downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt by Moody’s marks a significant moment in American financial history. For the first time, all three major credit rating agencies have removed the United States from their highest credit tier. As an investor, it’s essential to view this development within its historical context and consider its practical implications for the markets and your investment portfolio.

History of credit ratings

Credit ratings in the United States trace their roots back to the 1837 financial crisis, when Lewis Tappan pioneered the evaluation of companies’ debt repayment capabilities. This practice evolved as the American bond market expanded, culminating in 1909 with John Moody’s creation of the first subscription-based rating service for railroad bonds.

Email newsletter signup

The modern credit rating system took shape during the Great Depression, when regulators prohibited banks from holding bonds that weren’t rated “investment grade” by recognized agencies. By 1973, Moody’s, Standard and Poor’s, and Fitch had emerged as the leading credit rating institutions, tasked with evaluating both private and public debt instruments to assess default risk.

Historically, the U.S. government has never defaulted on its Treasury obligations. This flawless record earned U.S. debt the highest ratings for decades, reinforcing the perception of Treasury securities as exceptionally secure investments. As a result, Treasuries remain heavily oversubscribed, even amid periodic political disputes over the debt ceiling.

Understanding the current downgrade

Moody’s downgrade of U.S. credit from Aaa to Aa1 reflects rising concerns about the nation’s deteriorating fiscal metrics – not an imminent risk of default. The agency cited “increasing government debt and interest payment ratios over the past decade that exceed levels seen in similarly rated countries” as its primary rationale.

With this move, all three major ratings agencies have now removed the U.S. from their top credit tier. This reflects growing apprehension about the country’s fiscal trajectory, particularly in light of persistent deficits and limited prospects for near-term improvement.

Response from the administration

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described Moody’s downgrade as a “lagging indicator,” implying that credit rating agencies are reacting to past developments rather than current realities.

Bessent attributed the downgrade to prior spending policies, particularly investments in climate initiatives and healthcare expansion under the previous administration. However, it’s important to note that the national debt – now at $36.22 trillion – has been steadily rising since the 1980s under both major parties.

Market implications

So far, market reactions have been relatively muted. Treasury yields appear reasonably aligned with economic fundamentals, and many analysts interpret recent adjustments as a natural consolidation rather than panic-driven selling.

Key factors to monitor

Several issues warrant close attention in the months ahead:

Proposed tax policies. The downgrade’s timing coincides with legislative discussions about additional unfunded tax cuts, raising concerns about further strain on fiscal sustainability.

Trade relationships. Analysts are closely watching for headwinds stemming from proposed changes to international trade agreements and partnerships. Debt ceiling politics. The debt ceiling remains a recurring political flashpoint. While the president must implement all congressional spending, debates over borrowing limits introduce periodic uncertainty. Consumer impact. Regarding tariffs, Secretary Bessent shared insights from conversations with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, who indicated that the retailer may absorb some of the increased costs rather than fully passing them on to consumers – similar to its approach between 2018 and 2020. However, Walmart’s CFO has separately warned that consumers could eventually face higher prices as tariffs persist.

Recap and investment outlook

Despite this historic downgrade, perspective is essential. The U.S. has never defaulted on its debt, and Treasury securities remain in high demand, reflecting their continued global importance.

Moody’s acknowledged America’s considerable economic strengths but concluded they no longer fully offset the erosion of key fiscal metrics. The agency assigned a stable outlook, signaling that further downgrades are unlikely in the short term.

For investors, this is a signal about long-term fiscal challenges – not an immediate reason to overhaul portfolios. Any default on U.S. debt – even a temporary one – could severely disrupt financial markets. That said, such an outcome remains highly improbable due to the vital importance of preserving the nation’s creditworthiness.

For now, this evolving situation bears close attention, particularly as it may affect government borrowing costs and consumer prices in the quarters ahead.

Aaron Taylor is with Bush Wealth Management. This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. For more information, please visit BushWealth.com for our full disclosures.