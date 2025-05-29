Board of Commissioners approves updated debris-removal contract Published 5:17 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

VALDOSTA — On Tuesday the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners approved updated pricing for its ongoing debris removal contract with AshBritt, Inc. This follows the completion of initial cleanup efforts concluded in April of this year.

AshBritt, Inc., is a national rapid-response disaster recovery and special environmental services contractor headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. AshBritt has managed large-scale cleanup operations across the country, including responses to Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy and Irma.

Last June the Board of Commissioners approved AshBritt Inc., as the County’s primary disaster-related debris removal contractor.

The updated debris removal contract AshbBritt submitted reflected a 1.9% increase. The new pricing list will take effect as of the contract renewal date, June 25, 2025.