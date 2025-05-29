Church briefs May 31 Published 5:42 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Morning Star Baptist Church’s 27th annual Graduation Recognition and Awards Ceremony, 11 a.m., June 1, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Rd. All 2025 MSBC high school and college graduates meet at 10 a.m. in the church’s fellowship hall.

Annual Men’s Day, 10 a.m,. June 1, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 West St., Hahira. Theme: “Walking in our Dominion.” Guest speaker: Pastor Rodrigo Washington, The Fountain of Living Water Ministries, Savannah.

South Lowndes County Vacation Bible School, 8:30 a.m., June 3-5, New Life Ministries Church, 5651 Inner Perimeter Rd. Six community churches involved. Host churches for 2025 are: Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, C. Vinson Sr., Ph.D., and Second Oak Grove Baptist Church, the Rev. Leroy Henderson Jr. Snacks available each night.

Vacation Bible School, 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 3-5, New Life Ministries, Perimeter Road. Hosted by the Vacation Bible School League.

Men, Young Men, Young Boys Conference, 7 p.m., June13; 8:30 a.m., June 14; and 10 a.m., June15, Young’s Chapel MBC, Douglas. Friday registration is $10 for men, $5 for young boys, and $1 for boys. Saturday, registration and movie presentation in leadership. Sunday, guest speaker is J.D. Rice, retired Chief Fireman of Valdosta.

Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m., June 16-20, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Rd. Theme: “God’s Laboratory.”