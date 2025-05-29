Education briefs May 31 Published 5:47 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Edwards graduates from Mars Hill University

MARS HILL, N.C. — Teffany Sarah Edwards of Valdosta was among nearly 200 students to receive degrees from Mars Hill University during spring commencement on Saturday, May 10. Edwards received a bachelor of science in business management.

Griner Named to Samford dean’s list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mary Griner, an accounting major from Valdosta, was named to Samford University’s dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

GMC announces spring president’s list

Georgia Military College recently announced its spring 2025 president’s list.

Area students include: Juan Aponte, Marcus Barajas, Jaylee Barber, Laynie Basford, Kaydence Bryant, Laila Carolina, Camryn Carter, Deborah Daniels, Britton Davis, Arrai Dempsey, Taylor Duncan, Chloe Gaither, Allye Golden, Christopher Hammond, Kylie Haskin, Tameyah Howell, Ebonee Hyman, Emma Lovern, Alivia Lynch, Justin Macon, Dominique Martin, Bradley McDaniel, Shayla McKeithen, Fantasia Morgan, Lily Nolan, Devarsh Patel, Mary Paulk, Caleb Pezent, Isabel Recinos Mendez, Jacob Reid, Alexander Restivo, Jacob Rowland, Juan Salazar, Maryleigh Schunhoff, Dayli Simms, Catherine Vaughn, Austin Wartman, Wyatt Woods and Clayton Yawn.

GMU announces spring dean’s list

Georgia Military College recently announced its dean’s list for spring 2025.

Area students include: Markell Alphonse, Mia-Rae Barajas, Joshua Barrera, Jamiyah Bentley, Jensen Best, Terri Boncek, Destiny Carter, Gabriella Childs, Elijah Collins, Shushawna Colone, Caroline Cooper, Marleigh Corbett, Fidel Cortez, Michelle Cortez, Cassie Dickerson, Adam Eisenhower, Jayme Evanoff, Justin Evans, Peyton Gunn, Marquel Harrison, Keileen Herrera Abreu, Holly Jefferson, Dianna Johnson, Robbie Jones, Tamika Jordan Scott, Joshua Kallam, Adria Kersker, Savanna Little, Hannahbrooke Lodge, Precious Mgbeahuruike, Zoe Miller, Cedric Montgomery, Monica Morales, Levi Qualls, Isabell Rubio, Ryan Samson, Mica Scott-Harvey, Victoria Simmons, Jennifer Sparks, Abbie Stewart, Kelsey Stone, Lily Tywon, Jeremiah Welsch, Jabreaille Wheeler, Kendall Wiggs and Cooper Wood.

Wofford announces spring 2025 dean’s list

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wofford College provost Dr. Timothy Schmitz has announced dean’s list students for the spring 2025 semester.

Two Valdosta students making the list are Alexander Gee and Will Gee.

GSU announces spring president’s list

Six area students attending Georgia State University were named to the spring 2025 president’s list.

They include: Darrius White, Nashville; and Christine Davis, Tylin Dyer, Lawrence Hampton, Devion Jones and Jontavious Mcgriff, Valdosta.

To be eligible for the GSU president’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken during the term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Spring graduates total 299 at ABAC

TIFTON – Two hundred and ninety-nine students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2025 Spring semester. One hundred seventy-four students received bachelor’s degrees, while 129 students received associate degrees and four students earned certificates.

Area graduates include:

Lakeland: McKinley DeCosta, associate of science in nursing

Nashville: Lilly Ann Booth, associate of science in nursing; Alexis Suzanne Powell, bachelor of science in nursing; and Ragan Diane Solomon, associate of science with distinction.

Quitman: Tallon Rose Exum, associate of science in nursing; and Lawton James Folsom, bachelor of science in natural resource management.

Ray City: Natalie Anne Evans, associate of science.

Valdosta: Courtney Gay, associate of science in nursing; Maggie Belle Griffis, associate of science in nursing; and Leslie Jeannette Hardin, associate of science in nursing.

GSU announces spring 2025 dean’s list

ATLANTA— Georgia State University recently released a list of students making its spring 2025 dean’s list.

Several students from the local area were recognized including: Evan Green and James Smith, both of Hahira; Charisse Brown, Lake Park; Amari Miller, Quitman; and Jason Davis, Chelsea Doucet, Jamir Glenn, Amanda Harris, Mia Jones, Wenting Ou, Railyn Tucker and Za’kira Williams, all of Valdosta.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned at least 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken during the term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.