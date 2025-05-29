Gary Wisenbaker: So, how’s the real estate market? Published 5:49 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Realtors get the question, “How’s the real estate market?” all the time. And for what it’s worth, here’s one take.

The single-family real estate market in Valdosta and Lowndes County stands out as one of the most dynamic and affordable markets in the state, especially when compared to broader statewide trends. The April 2025 data paints a picture of a market experiencing strong growth in activity, continued affordability and high competitiveness—making it an attractive destination for homebuyers in the remainder of 2025.

Median, average sales price comparison

Valdosta’s real estate market remains notably more affordable than the state of Georgia as a whole. In April 2025, the median sales price for a single-family home in Valdosta was $249,000.

This is significantly lower than Georgia’s statewide median, which, according to current data, hovers well above $350,000. Similarly, the average sales price in Valdosta surged to $273,000 in April — an impressive 32.5% increase over the previous year — but still remains far below the state average, which is typically near or above $400,000 in many metro areas. This continued affordability gives Valdosta a unique appeal for both first-time buyers and those relocating from

higher-priced regions. Keep in mind that these prices don’t account for seller concession or other downpayment assistance.

Market activity and inventory levels

The area market has experienced explosive growth in activity over the past year. New listings increased by 142.9% from April 2024 to April 2025, while pending sales jumped by an astonishing 257.1%. Closed sales also saw a dramatic rise of

242.9%. Year-to-date comparisons further reinforce this trend, with a 290.9% increase in close sales and a 333.3% rise in pending sales.

Percent figures are based on rounded figures and can look extreme where the sampling is small.

Nonetheless, these spikes reflect a growing demand for homes in the area and increased confidence among buyers and sellers alike.

Despite a robust increase in new listings — up 82.8% from April 2024 to April 2025 — the months’ supply of inventory actually dropped from 4.7 to 3.4, a 27.7% decrease. This suggests that homes are selling faster than new ones can come on the market, a hallmark of a highly competitive environment.

Additionally, the average days on market fell sharply by 52%, from 75 to just 36 days, indicating that buyers are acting quickly — often within weeks — once homes are listed.

Competitiveness of the market

One of the strongest indicators of a competitive market is the percent of list price received. In April 2025, sellers in Valdosta received 98.4% of their asking

price on average, up from 94.8% a year earlier. This increase signals fewer price negotiations and higher buyer willingness to meet seller expectations, often a sign of multiple-offer scenarios and strong demand. Combined with the fast pace of sales and limited supply, these conditions underscore why Valdosta ranks among the most competitive housing markets in Georgia

Outlook for the remainder of 2025

Looking ahead, the recent decline in the 10-year Treasury bond yield is poised to drive mortgage interest rates lower in the coming months. Since mortgage

rates are closely tied to movements in the 10-year bond, this decline is expected to ease borrowing costs for homebuyers so long as it continues to bobble downward, anyway.

As affordability improves, demand for homes in markets like Valdosta—where prices are already below the state average—will likely increase even further.

With a vibrant local market, increasing demand and rising yet still accessible home values, the remainder of 2025 represents an opportune time to purchase property in Valdosta, Lowndes County.

The combination of affordability, swift market activity, and favorable financial conditions makes this region one of Georgia’s most appealing and competitive options for prospective homeowners.

Your house is out there, marry it.

Gary Wisenbaker is a Realtor with Century 21 Realty Advisors and can be reached at gary50155@gmail.com and (912) 713-2553