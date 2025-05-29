Hamer earns Outstanding Student Award at VSU Published 5:42 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

VALDOSTA — Bonnie J. Hamer of Bonaire is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2024-2025 College of Humanities and Social Sciences Outstanding Student Award.

The College of Humanities and Social Sciences Outstanding Student Award is presented to a student with a record of academic excellence and distinguished service inside and outside the classroom.

“Winning this award is incredibly meaningful to me and has truly elevated my experience at VSU,” she said. “It’s a reminder that the hard work, long nights and personal growth I’ve experienced throughout my time here haven’t gone unnoticed. Being selected is such an honor, and it motivates me to continue striving for excellence, not just academically but also in how I support and uplift others in my community. It’s a moment of pride that I’ll carry with me long after graduation.”

Hamer earned a bachelor of science in secondary education and a bachelor of arts in history in May through VSU’s innovative dual degree program. She will continue her education this summer at VSU, pursuing a master of arts in history with an emphasis in public history, while working as a graduate assistant for the Department of History.

“I have successfully passed the Georgia Assessments for the Certification of Educators and am currently awaiting the official issuance of my teaching certificate,” she shared. “I was recently honored to receive scholarships from both the Peeples Fund and the Gabard History Endowment, which will provide valuable support as I continue my academic journey into graduate studies.”

As a graduate student, Hamer also plans to pursue certification in economics and psychology to expand her teaching qualifications. She hopes to begin applying for teaching positions in January 2026.

“I want to thank my parents, Cynthia and Matthew Hamer, and my brother, Carl Hamer, for always being there for me,” she said. “They’ve grounded me during some of the most tumultuous moments. When I felt like giving up, they created a safe space where I could vent, reflect and start to rebuild. I’m incredibly lucky to have such a strong support system. I also must mention our dogs; they help me stay in the moment, remind me not to take life for granted and are always a great source of stress relief and fun.”