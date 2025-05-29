Kiersten Ley earns Outstanding Student Award at VSU Published 5:53 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

VALDOSTA — Kiersten Sarah Ley of Lakeland is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2024-2025 College of Science and Mathematics Outstanding Student Award.

The College of Science and Mathematics Outstanding Student Award is presented to a student with a record of academic excellence and distinguished service inside and outside the classroom.

“This award is a meaningful way to end my time at VSU,” she said. “It encourages me to remain committed to working hard as I head to medical school.”

Ley earned a bachelor of science in biology (pre-medicine concentration) and a minor in chemistry in May. She will continue her education this fall at Mercer University School of Medicine, where she earned the Nathan Deal Scholarship, which will pay 85 percent of her doctor of medicine program.

“I plan to specialize in family medicine, with the goal of returning to my hometown to increase the accessibility of healthcare for the families of Lanier County, Georgia, and the surrounding area,” she said.

Her supportive family includes parents Jeffery Ley and Kristen Ley and siblings Asa Ley, Kailin Ley and Kyleigh Ley.