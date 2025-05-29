Lowndes County building permits May 31 Published 5:54 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Valdosta

Joan Emery, 606 Pinetree Rd., building, $15,000

Etheridge Electric Inc., 1718 Northside Dr., B7, electrical, $1,500

Burns Construction LLC, 1200 Cold Springs Ln., building, $100,000

James Robinson, 2902 Remington Ave., roofing, $3,000

Andrew’s Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, 4 Farmington Ct., mechanical, $6,500

Tripp Singletary, 1108 N. Lakeshore Dr., building, $11,000

Windows USA LLC, 505 Woodlawn Dr., building, $15,000

Alpha Foundations Specialists Inc., 1301 Deerbrook Dr., building, $5,455

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 1639 E. Park Ave., A8, mechanical, $4,200

Terry Bennett, 3122 Tyndall Dr., building, $2,000

Connectit Service LLC, 808 W. Gordon St., mechanical, $12,809

Pyramid Roofing Co., 1032 Bunche Dr., roofing, $9,200

Michael Anigbogu, 922 Lausanne Dr., building, $7,000

Roofing Quality LLC, 110 Beckenridge Dr., building, $16,100

Twister Roofing and Construction LLC, 5 Colquitt Cir., roofing, $24,309

Twister Roofing and Construction LLC, 1 Colquitt Cir., roofing, $26,524

1st Choice Electric, 1707 N. Ashley St. 13, electrical, $3,500

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 1107 W. Magnolia St., roofing, $8,700

Citywide HVAC Specialists, 1707 N. Ashley St., 13, mechanical, $6,000

Johnson Repairs, 800 E. Gordon St., building, $4,900

Jordan Roofing, 1451 San Diego Cir., roofing, $6,000

Herring Septic Service Inc., 1707 Norman Dr., plumbing, $8,000

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 4139 Sedgwyck Ln., mechanical, $2,620

Etheridge Electric Inc., 208 E. Mary St., electrical, $500

Weaver Electric, 1503 E. Park Ave., D11, electrical, $7,500

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 201 S. Lee St., roofing, $15,686

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 110 Brookview Ter., roofing, $3,985

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 9 Ashton Pl., roofing, $14,170

H&H Home Improvement, 915 Lake Park Rd., building, $3,700

A-1 Roofing Co., 1434 W. Magnolia St., roofing, $6,500

Page Heating and Air LLC, 1508 N. Ashley St., mechanical, $9,000

Orr Roofing, 205 E. Alden Ave., roofing, $18,000

Jones and Ebert Inc., 1701 Toni Ter., plumbing, $2,500

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 1715 W. Savannah Ave., mechanical, $12,297

Universal Remodeling and Roofing LlC, 2904 Melrose Dr., roofing, $11,239

H&H Home Improvement, 712 Short St., building, $500

Duarte Roof ATL Inc., 8 Spring Creek Cir, roofing, $7,500

Glenda’s Rodas, 706 S. Toombs St., building, $40,000

Coombs Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 2505 Rolling Hill Dr., mechanical, $1,000

Michael McGee, 3825 Rosewood, roofing, $14,000

A&M Electrical Inc., 2171 E. Park Ave., electrical, $241,000

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 613 E. Rogers St., roofing, $8,579

Kevin Hollis LLC, 2010 Cypress St., plan review, $140,000

Doris Baggett, 704 W. Park Ave., building, $10,000

Georgia Automatic Sprinkler Co., 1805 W. Hill Ave., plan review, $26,000

Abby Green, 209 Hollywood St., building, $3,000

Orr Roofing, 2 Macon Pl., roofing, $9,600

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 508 Martin Ave., roofing, $9,900

Jimmy Cone, 1604 Lankford Dr., plan review, $1,500,000

Connectit Service LLC, 116 Moss Oak Dr., mechanical, $4,500

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 2994 Tara Dr., mechanical, $5,600

Pyramid Roofing Co., 407 W. Mary St., C, roofing, $19,333

Pyramid Roofing Co., 407 W. Mary St., B, roofing, $19,333

Pyramid Roofing Co., 407 W. Mary St., A, roofing, $19,333

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 3207 Ridgefield Ln., plumbing, $14,037

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 3207 Ridgefield Ln., electrical, $14,037

Roof Experts, 808 W. Cranford Ave., building, $45,000

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 506 Martin Ave., roofing, $9,900

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 1118 Dunwoody Dr., roofing, $5,200

Luke Coleman, 1511 Baytree Rd., plan review, $17,376

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 2503 Winding Way, electrical, $14,977

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 702 River St., roofing, $6,861

Wellington Rowell, 1200 N. Toombs St., roofing, $20,000

Wellington Rowell, 720 E. Ann St., roofing, $3,500

Skyline Roofing Solutions LLC, 1656 Fresno St., roofing, $7,800

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 2503 Winding Way, plumbing, $14,977

C&C Home Improvements, 724 S. Lee St., roofing, $8,900

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 2503 Winding Way, electrical, $14,977

Amy Strowbridge, 700 W. Gordon St., roofing, $3,000

J&J Roofing and Construction, 5 N. Bellemeade Dr., roofing, $12,700

Clean Site Restoration, LLC, 1401 Southwood Dr., building, $6,198

Herring Septic Service Inc., 1405 Gornto Rd., plumbing, $10,000

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 915 Myrtle St., roofing, $11,000

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 909 Myrtle St., roofing, $9,000

Fivestar Roofing, 1101 Albert Rd., building, $7,500

H&H Home Improvement, 706 E. Hill Ave., building, $5,000

Hahira

1st Choice Electric, 807 Kristen Ln., electrical, $4,500

1st Choice Electric, 505 S. Church St. 4C, electrical, $12,000

Window World of South Georgia, 107 E. Park St., building, $9,000

Strada Services LLC, 1589 Beverly Ln., mechanical, $4,000

Freedom Forever Georgia LLC, 309 N. Church St., electrical, $92,526

Strada Services, LLC, 1585 Beverly Ln., mechanical, $4,800

Anderson Power Services, 701 S. Nelson St., electrical, $4,827

Lake Park

The Sign Store Online Inc., 129 Lakes Blvd., sign, $1,508

Ray and Son Hearing and Air Conditioning Inc., 5113 Grand Oak Cir., plumbing, $13,478

Ray and Son Hearing and Air Conditioning Inc., 5113 Grand Oak Cir., electrical, $13,478

Lowndes

Skyline Roofing Solutions LLC, 6037 Valencia St., roofing, $11,000

Aire Serve of Valdosta, 4146 Meredith Dr., mechanical, $8,004

Betty Battles, 5510 Val Del Rd., mechanical, $8,650

Justin Murphy, 4698 Custer Dr., $8,500

Justin Murphy, 5045 Pearl Daves Rd., roofing, $11,800