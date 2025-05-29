Lowndes County building permits May 31
Published 5:54 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025
Valdosta
Joan Emery, 606 Pinetree Rd., building, $15,000
Email newsletter signup
Etheridge Electric Inc., 1718 Northside Dr., B7, electrical, $1,500
Burns Construction LLC, 1200 Cold Springs Ln., building, $100,000
James Robinson, 2902 Remington Ave., roofing, $3,000
Andrew’s Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, 4 Farmington Ct., mechanical, $6,500
Tripp Singletary, 1108 N. Lakeshore Dr., building, $11,000
Windows USA LLC, 505 Woodlawn Dr., building, $15,000
Alpha Foundations Specialists Inc., 1301 Deerbrook Dr., building, $5,455
Val Service Enterprises Inc., 1639 E. Park Ave., A8, mechanical, $4,200
Terry Bennett, 3122 Tyndall Dr., building, $2,000
Connectit Service LLC, 808 W. Gordon St., mechanical, $12,809
Pyramid Roofing Co., 1032 Bunche Dr., roofing, $9,200
Michael Anigbogu, 922 Lausanne Dr., building, $7,000
Roofing Quality LLC, 110 Beckenridge Dr., building, $16,100
Twister Roofing and Construction LLC, 5 Colquitt Cir., roofing, $24,309
Twister Roofing and Construction LLC, 1 Colquitt Cir., roofing, $26,524
1st Choice Electric, 1707 N. Ashley St. 13, electrical, $3,500
Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 1107 W. Magnolia St., roofing, $8,700
Citywide HVAC Specialists, 1707 N. Ashley St., 13, mechanical, $6,000
Johnson Repairs, 800 E. Gordon St., building, $4,900
Jordan Roofing, 1451 San Diego Cir., roofing, $6,000
Herring Septic Service Inc., 1707 Norman Dr., plumbing, $8,000
Val Service Enterprises Inc., 4139 Sedgwyck Ln., mechanical, $2,620
Etheridge Electric Inc., 208 E. Mary St., electrical, $500
Weaver Electric, 1503 E. Park Ave., D11, electrical, $7,500
Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 201 S. Lee St., roofing, $15,686
Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 110 Brookview Ter., roofing, $3,985
Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 9 Ashton Pl., roofing, $14,170
H&H Home Improvement, 915 Lake Park Rd., building, $3,700
A-1 Roofing Co., 1434 W. Magnolia St., roofing, $6,500
Page Heating and Air LLC, 1508 N. Ashley St., mechanical, $9,000
Orr Roofing, 205 E. Alden Ave., roofing, $18,000
Jones and Ebert Inc., 1701 Toni Ter., plumbing, $2,500
Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 1715 W. Savannah Ave., mechanical, $12,297
Universal Remodeling and Roofing LlC, 2904 Melrose Dr., roofing, $11,239
H&H Home Improvement, 712 Short St., building, $500
Duarte Roof ATL Inc., 8 Spring Creek Cir, roofing, $7,500
Glenda’s Rodas, 706 S. Toombs St., building, $40,000
Coombs Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 2505 Rolling Hill Dr., mechanical, $1,000
Michael McGee, 3825 Rosewood, roofing, $14,000
A&M Electrical Inc., 2171 E. Park Ave., electrical, $241,000
Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 613 E. Rogers St., roofing, $8,579
Kevin Hollis LLC, 2010 Cypress St., plan review, $140,000
Doris Baggett, 704 W. Park Ave., building, $10,000
Georgia Automatic Sprinkler Co., 1805 W. Hill Ave., plan review, $26,000
Abby Green, 209 Hollywood St., building, $3,000
Orr Roofing, 2 Macon Pl., roofing, $9,600
Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 508 Martin Ave., roofing, $9,900
Jimmy Cone, 1604 Lankford Dr., plan review, $1,500,000
Connectit Service LLC, 116 Moss Oak Dr., mechanical, $4,500
Val Service Enterprises Inc., 2994 Tara Dr., mechanical, $5,600
Pyramid Roofing Co., 407 W. Mary St., C, roofing, $19,333
Pyramid Roofing Co., 407 W. Mary St., B, roofing, $19,333
Pyramid Roofing Co., 407 W. Mary St., A, roofing, $19,333
Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 3207 Ridgefield Ln., plumbing, $14,037
Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 3207 Ridgefield Ln., electrical, $14,037
Roof Experts, 808 W. Cranford Ave., building, $45,000
Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 506 Martin Ave., roofing, $9,900
Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 1118 Dunwoody Dr., roofing, $5,200
Luke Coleman, 1511 Baytree Rd., plan review, $17,376
Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 2503 Winding Way, electrical, $14,977
Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 702 River St., roofing, $6,861
Wellington Rowell, 1200 N. Toombs St., roofing, $20,000
Wellington Rowell, 720 E. Ann St., roofing, $3,500
Skyline Roofing Solutions LLC, 1656 Fresno St., roofing, $7,800
Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 2503 Winding Way, plumbing, $14,977
C&C Home Improvements, 724 S. Lee St., roofing, $8,900
Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 2503 Winding Way, electrical, $14,977
Amy Strowbridge, 700 W. Gordon St., roofing, $3,000
J&J Roofing and Construction, 5 N. Bellemeade Dr., roofing, $12,700
Clean Site Restoration, LLC, 1401 Southwood Dr., building, $6,198
Herring Septic Service Inc., 1405 Gornto Rd., plumbing, $10,000
Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 915 Myrtle St., roofing, $11,000
Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 909 Myrtle St., roofing, $9,000
Fivestar Roofing, 1101 Albert Rd., building, $7,500
H&H Home Improvement, 706 E. Hill Ave., building, $5,000
Hahira
1st Choice Electric, 807 Kristen Ln., electrical, $4,500
1st Choice Electric, 505 S. Church St. 4C, electrical, $12,000
Window World of South Georgia, 107 E. Park St., building, $9,000
Strada Services LLC, 1589 Beverly Ln., mechanical, $4,000
Freedom Forever Georgia LLC, 309 N. Church St., electrical, $92,526
Strada Services, LLC, 1585 Beverly Ln., mechanical, $4,800
Anderson Power Services, 701 S. Nelson St., electrical, $4,827
Lake Park
The Sign Store Online Inc., 129 Lakes Blvd., sign, $1,508
Ray and Son Hearing and Air Conditioning Inc., 5113 Grand Oak Cir., plumbing, $13,478
Ray and Son Hearing and Air Conditioning Inc., 5113 Grand Oak Cir., electrical, $13,478
Lowndes
Skyline Roofing Solutions LLC, 6037 Valencia St., roofing, $11,000
Aire Serve of Valdosta, 4146 Meredith Dr., mechanical, $8,004
Betty Battles, 5510 Val Del Rd., mechanical, $8,650
Justin Murphy, 4698 Custer Dr., $8,500
Justin Murphy, 5045 Pearl Daves Rd., roofing, $11,800