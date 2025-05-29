Lowndes County property transactions May 31 Published 5:56 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, Florida., to Orane Shaun Robinson, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-486, $288,900

Clarence Pound and Bettie Pound Revocable Living Trust da…, Valdosta, to Ashley Lynn Goodwin, Lowndes County, map and parcel No 0148-132, $399,000

Building Valdosta LLC, Valdosta, to Terry Alan Gates, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0068-169, $490,000

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to Devin Jay Peterson, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-511, $269,900

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to Isaac Edward Chris III, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-512, $271,900

Kindred Ventures LLC, Valdosta, to Good Folks Property Management LLC, Lowndes, map and parcel No. 0108-340, $239,500

Austin Todd Woodruff and Wendy Pearson Woodruff, Valdosta, to Giuseppe Pistelli, 4179 Tillman Bluff Rd., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0053-413, $845,000

Giuseppe Massimo Pistelli, Valdosta, to MCGV Rental LLC, 4169 Coleman Rd. N, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0054D 226, $450,000

Player Properties LLC, Hahira, to Reef Properties of Georgia LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0046A-072, $26,500

Sharon Kay Caywood, Tallahassee, to Luis Perez, 1727 Largo Cir., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0151C-143, $165,000

Robert Pisa, Brian Pisa, Mary Kay Pisula and Megan L…, Valdosta, to Mary Jo Emerson, 3911 Cane Mill Run, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0059-165, $434,400

Larry T. Lodge, Quitman, to Brenton Charles Warren, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0046D-086, $40,000

Cypress Lakes Development Inc., Valdosta, to Charles E. Backes, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0172-080, $25,000

Victoria Jane Lacey, Valdosta, to Chelsie Lynn Jackson, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145B-526, $354,250

South Lowndes Construction and Restoration LLC, Valdosta, to Turkey Creek Investments LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0196-229, $269,900

Jose F. Asenjo, Port St. Lucie, Fla., to Knotty Pines Holdings, LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0151A-072, $126,900

Dale O’Connor Sr., Valdosta, to Michael James Wood, 3840 Honeysuckle Drive, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145D-151, $249,900

Southern Home Repair of Valdosta LLC, Valdosta, to Pastor Holding Investments LLC, 1813 Plum Street, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0082D-203, $98,000

Mark Sutton, Valdosta, to Courlley LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0117A-008 and 0117A-007, $95,000

Karen Lynn Cain-Taylor, both individually and as Executrix…, Valdosta, to Courlley LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0117A-009, $108,000

Ariel Harris k/n/a Ariel Harris Clark, Valdosta, to Ansley Kaye Ulmer, 1205 Lakeview Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0080D-028, $299,000

Laura B. Touchstone, Valdosta, to Aakash Bipin Patel, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0082A-186, $105,000

Teresa Winfield, Valdosta, to Jemison Douglas Cooper, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0082A 330, $110,000

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to Benjamin Jack Ketola, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-510, $274,900

Mission X Solutions LLC, Valdosta, to Arica Marie Castillo, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0117D-194, $125,000

Arica Castillo, Valdosta, to Beau Justice LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0117B-061, $50,000

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to Calvin Hyunsoo Kim, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-821, $324,900

Elizabeth M. Shank, Valdosta, to Kellian Dru LaMonda, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0145B 430, $344,000

Jeff Spohn, Lake Park, to Billy Donald Weldon Revocable Trust dated April 18, 2017, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0221A 063A, $350,000

John Burke Batten, Hahira, to Keith Daniel Aussant, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0072-592, $419,000

Vicky D. King, Lake Park, to Lucia Lopez, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0195-070, $235,000

David H. Lites, Waco, Texas, to Haleigh Mills, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0053-176, $439,900