More candidates consider run for lieutenant governor Published 3:07 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

ATLANTA – The race to succeed Republican Burt Jones as Georgia’s next lieutenant governor is heating up, with multiple leading state senators vying for the position.

Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, stepped into the race Thursday, registering his intent to raise campaign contributions. As the Senate’s president pro tempore, he is only one notch below Jones.

Kennedy outranked Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, who entered the race earlier this month and recently vacated the role of Senate majority leader.

Also vying in the Republican primary is Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia. He’s not in Senate leadership, but has led the powerful Appropriations Committee for several years, making him a key player in budget decisions.

Also running for the GOP nomination is Takosha Swan of Conyers, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to the board of the state Department of Veterans Service in 2019 after running unsuccessfully for the state House of Representatives. And Republican Jerry Timbs, II of Griffin, who ran for Henry County Commission in 2016, has entered the race.

On the Democratic side, Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, is going for his party’s nomination. He is not in Senate leadership but has been a consistent foil for Republicans during debates on the Senate floor.