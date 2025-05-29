Red Cross preparing for upcoming hurricane season Published 5:58 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

MACON — Even before the first hurricane threatens, the American Red Cross in Georgia is working behind the scenes to make sure people don’t have to face the worst alone.

“At the Red Cross, we never stop preparing for disasters because we know they can happen anytime, anywhere,” said Adelaide Kirk, regional disaster officer. “It’s critical that people make their preparations too. Large disasters are occurring almost continuously and it only takes one to change someone’s life forever.”

To prepare for hurricanes, the Red Cross focuses on coordinating response plans and readying both volunteers and supplies. For example, the Red Cross coordinates closely with government officials and community partners to make sure people will have access to safe shelter, food and water, and critical relief supplies when needed.

They’re also actively recruiting and training volunteers that will be ready to step up and help their neighbors. And finally, the Red Cross is checking that its local response vehicles and warehouses are stocked and ready to go if needed.

The Georgia region is taking action to prepare for hurricanes this season. “We have been collaborating with our Emergency Management and community partners continuously to implement lessons learned from our response to hurricanes Debby and Helene last year,” Kirk said.

Getting ready

Plan to evacuate and to shelter safely at home. The evacuation plan should include knowing where to go, how to get there and where to stay. The stay-at-home plan should focus on gathering the right supplies to live safely without power, water, gas, phone or internet for several days.

Sign up for free local government emergency alerts, which will include important information such as evacuation orders in an emergency. Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for real-time weather alerts, open shelter locations and expert advice in both English or Spanish.

How to help

People look to the Red Cross for assistance every day and volunteers help and support them on what often is one of their worst days. Because the Red Cross is operating in a state of continuous disaster response, there is an urgent need for new volunteers. Visit redcross.org/volunteer to learn more and sign up for free online training today.

There is a critical need for these key positions:

Disaster Action Team: Help families in the community after a home fire or other disaster. DAT team members provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover.

Shelter volunteers: Ensure needs of shelter residents are met and help them access additional services.

Disaster health/mental health services: Use professional skills as a licensed health care provider to help meet people’s immediate needs in emergency shelters and refer them for ongoing, specialized care.

Like the people they serve, the Red Cross is proud that our volunteers represent a wide array of cultures, backgrounds, ages, gender identities, lifestyles and beliefs. Everyone is welcome to joint today.